Voyager Digital Appoints Head Of Corporate Development

Technology Finance Leader Marshall Jensen to Focus on Acquisition Opportunities and Strategic Initiatives

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced the appointment of Marshall Jensen as the Company's Head of Corporate Development.

Voyager Digital, Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.)

Marshall has held senior roles in technology investment banking, principal investment, and in the crypto industry. He has substantive knowledge of the digital asset and crypto ecosystem, notably having served as Executive Vice President, Finance, of Digital Asset Custody Company, a crypto custodian which was acquired by BAKKT in 2019. Previously, he successfully served in leadership roles at Dianomic Systems, Fort Mason Capital, UBS, and Adams Harkness (now Canaccord Genuity). In addition to his diversified finance and technology experience, Marshall was a transactional attorney with Shearman & Sterling.

"Voyager has already completed four acquisitions that we have integrated into our ecosystem and has made numerous minority investments in crypto-related partners. Adding a seasoned finance and technology professional with Marshall's extensive background to lead our corporate development helps accelerate Voyager's growth as we expand our product offering and geographic reach," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager.

"I am excited to join Voyager and its innovative and outstanding executive team, as it has quickly risen to become an established leader in the cryptocurrency ecosystem," said Marshall Jensen. "With Voyager's strong financial position, we will be active and opportunistic in adding to an already powerful platform."

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is a fast-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 65 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com .

