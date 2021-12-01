Viatris Wins Federal Circuit Court Appeal Upholding District Court Decision Invalidating Biogen's Tecfidera® Patent

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) today announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the June 2020 decision by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia invalidating Biogen's Tecfidera® patent, U.S. Patent No. 8,399,514, for lack of written description. The company launched the first therapeutically equivalent substitutable generic to Tecfidera in August 2020.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the Federal Circuit case, which reinforces our continued commitment to providing the multiple sclerosis community with access to more affordable treatment options," said Michael Goettler, Chief Executive Officer of Viatris. "Bringing a product like generic Tecfidera to market highlights our unwavering commitment to removing barriers to patient access, including challenging unsupportable legal barriers."

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products.

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements may include statements about the outcome and status of ongoing litigation. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

