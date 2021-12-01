VEON Ltd: Dealing in securities

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.
Name : Kaan Terzioglu
Position : Group CEO
Date of transactions : 26 / 29 November 2021
Number of securities purchased : 100,000 (33,270 / 66,730)
Securities type: ORD
Market: MOEX
Market price : RUB 134.95 (average)
Total value of transaction : RUB 13,494,539
Following this transaction, the total number of ADR/ORDs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 900,000.
About VEON
VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.
