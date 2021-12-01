USA Hockey Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Winmark Corporation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Hockey announced today a multi-year partnership with Winmark – the Resale Company®, a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation.

As part of the partnership, Winmark and its portfolio of franchised retail resale brands, which include Play It Again Sports®, Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®, will be the official resale partner of USA Hockey and also an official partner of the organization.

"We're proud to welcome Winmark to the USA Hockey family," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. "We appreciate and share their excitement in working together and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship."

In addition, Winmark will serve as the presenting sponsor in multiple areas including a new nationwide equipment drive that is currently being developed. The concept is for gently used hockey equipment to be collected and re-distributed in local programs across the United States.

The relationship provides Winmark with enhanced visibility across USA Hockey, including its digital channels, deepens its connection to local communities across the country and expands its commitment to growing the game of women's hockey.

"USA Hockey is an ideal partner for Winmark and our sustainable business model," said Brett D. Heffes, chairman and chief executive officer of Winmark Corporation. "Both organizations are committed to growing the game of hockey and serving local communities. During the last 12 months, Winmark's network of 1,269 locally owned and operated buying centers extended the lives of over 150 million unique gently used items. We believe that this partnership will build additional awareness for Winmark's brands and allow us to accelerate our mission to provide resale for everyone."

ABOUT USA HOCKEY

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com .

ABOUT WINMARK

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award-winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. As of September 25, 2021, there were 1,269 franchises in operation and over 2,900 available territories. An additional 39 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, visit winmarkcorporation.com .

