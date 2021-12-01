New Live Action Movie, Honey Girls, Delighting Audiences With Feel Good Message This Holiday Season The film from Build-A-Bear Entertainment and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment features music from Grammy Award® winning team and showcases how we are "better together"

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey Girls, a new music-driven live action film based on the popular Build-A-Bear intellectual property and product line of the same name, recently premiered to positive fan response with more than 115 million media impressions in its first week of release and now more than 90 million social media impressions. This feel-good family film features an inspiring and uplifting message about the importance of friendship, being true to yourself, and how we are 'better together'.

Still from Honey Girls, the newest live action movie from Build-A-Bear Entertainment and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

With the vast majority of fans giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, the movie is perfect holiday family movie night faire as it follows the story of three young musicians from different backgrounds who enter a competition searching for the "next big thing", hosted by superstar Fancy G. However, these three competitors quickly discover they are "better together." To avoid detection and elimination from the contest, they form a secret band and perform wearing masks, calling themselves the "HONEY GIRLS." Their first song becomes an immediate viral mega hit creating a close call with Fancy G and requires them to ultimately decide what is more important – fame or friendship.

The film's multi-generational appeal is enhanced by Grammy Award® winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter and actor Ashanti, as superstar Fancy G, and digital star Tessa Brooks as her executive assistant. With five original songs written by frequent Lady Gaga collaborator, Mark Nilan, Jr., and music supervisor Julia Michels, best known for projects like A Star is Born and the Pitch Perfect franchise, the upbeat soundtrack is one the whole family will love! The three "HONEY GIRLS" are played by young talents, Ava Grace as Charlie (disguised as Risa), Frankie McNellis as Alex (disguised as Teegan) and Aliyah Mastin as Maya (disguised as Viv).

Since the film's release, the Honey Girls plush collection that inspired the story has experienced double-digit sales increases. Fans of the Honey Girls can purchase new versions of the original plush characters, Risa (bunny), Teegan (tiger) and Viv (bear), at Build-A-Bear Workshop locations, at buildabear.com or via the Bear Builder 3D Workshop, Build-A-Bear's new interactive, experiential ecommerce site. Each purchase of a Honey Girls plush character comes with a download code for the movie, making this the perfect gift this holiday season!

Check out the trailer and stills from the movie! The new Honey Girls film is available now on streaming platforms including AppleTV, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Google Play and on DVD at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon.

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the "Bear-Builder" at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

Still from Honey Girls, the newest live action movie from Build-A-Bear Entertainment and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Still from Honey Girls, the newest live action movie from Build-A-Bear Entertainment and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Build-A-Bear Entertainment Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop