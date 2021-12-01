Kaspien Holdings Inc. Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, will hold a conference call on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Kaspien management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 888-506-0062

International dial-in: 973-528-0011

Entry Code: 976041

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Kaspien's website .

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 23, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 43811

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading-edge global e-commerce growth platform that helps brands sell more effectively online. The Company deploys AI-driven software and end-to-end services to optimize and expand brands' presence on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent more than a decade developing proprietary technologies for supply chain resilience, marketing, brand control, and predictive analytics. Serving thousands of brands, distributors, agencies, and FBA aggregators, Kaspien accelerates growth by tailoring its extensive suite of seller services to partners' dynamic e-commerce needs. The Company has a long track record of success in its mission to become number one in GMV for marketplace services. Kaspien's mastery of the e-commerce space and commitment to rapid innovation has earned the trust of partners such as 3M, Funko, Strider Bikes, and UNFI. For more information, visit kaspien.com .

Company Contact

Ed Sapienza

Chief Financial Officer

509-202-4261

esapienza@kaspien.com

Investor Relations Contact

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

949-574-3860

KSPN@gatewayir.com

