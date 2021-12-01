Invoca Launches Conversation Intelligence Platform Certification Program: Invoca Academy

With massive growth and adoption of AI-powered conversation intelligence tools and expanding use cases across organizations, Invoca Academy provides comprehensive training to close the educational gap in applied conversation intelligence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams, today announced Invoca Academy , a new certification program that addresses the educational needs arising from the increased adoption of conversation intelligence. Invoca Academy's immersive courses empower sales, marketing, eCommerce, and customer experience teams with direct skills that help them maximize their ROI while using Invoca's conversation intelligence platform. Invoca will hold its next live session, Invoca Fundamentals for Agencies, on January 19, 2022. Agency partners and teams can register for the free course now .

Invoca Academy Delivers Hands-On Platform Instruction with Technical Demonstrations

Invoca Academy enables customers and users to receive comprehensive education and training on Invoca's conversation intelligence platform directly from the leaders in conversation intelligence . In the live, interactive courses, attendees will experience:

Hands-on instruction : Learn how to deploy the Invoca tag, customize dashboards and reports, set up benchmarks and start tracking KPIs in their own platforms.

Easy-to-follow walkthrough of client setup: Walk through how to create profiles that connect online and offline digital campaigns to call treatments and routing.

Technical demos: Watch how to set up martech stack integrations like Google Ads.

Interactive activities: Grasp how to best optimize digital campaigns, call experiences, eCommerce experiences, and enable clients to use Invoca.

"We've seen massive growth in adoption of AI-powered conversation intelligence tools and expanded use across organizations. If organizations do not understand the power behind their customer's voices, they're at a major disadvantage," said Jennifer Lovette, SVP, Customer Success at Invoca. "We've designed Invoca Academy to provide ongoing, in-depth training that enables our increasingly sophisticated customers to learn what's possible with Invoca. Once certified, our "Scholars" are encouraged to share their key learning with their respective teams — driving cross-functional collaboration and deriving more unique insights across revenue teams that use Invoca."

Invoca's First Scholars Share Their Experiences

Invoca held its first Invoca Academy course in October 2021. The Invoca Fundamentals for Agencies course certified 20 Scholars from leading global digital marketing agencies Rise Interactive , Media Experts , and DAC .

Certified Invoca Academy participants share their experiences:

"The Rise team has been using Invoca since 2015 to help our clients in industries such as healthcare, financial services, and home and hospitality services leverage conversation intelligence technology to significantly impact their bottom line. As the digital marketing industry is constantly evolving, we know there's always more that we can learn to help us effectively utilize platforms that give our clients an edge. Invoca Academy is a fast-paced course that's filled with useful, practical, and engaging activities and our team got a lot of value out of participating in the program," said Justin Garvin, VP of Media Strategy at Rise Interactive. "Rise employees across client delivery teams are now certified as Invoca Scholars and feel even more confident providing conversation intelligence expertise for many Rise clients leveraging the Invoca platform."

"Our team agrees: Invoca Fundamentals for Agencies was a great session! I just finished the course with one minute to spare," said Chris Sylvestre, Managing Director, Performance Media at Media Experts. "Every section was incredibly well structured and engaging — everything you'd want in this type of training. Plus, I appreciate that Invoca built this course to support the specifics of agency environment workflows. We can't wait to put this training into action right away."

Invoca Academy Expansion and Future Course Dates

In early 2022, Invoca will launch additional Invoca Academy courses, including power user certifications, live team training, on-demand learning labs, on-demand training and certification, and continuing education modules. Courses will be made available for free to all Invoca customers. Visit invoca.com/academy to sign up for future updates on Invoca Academy's course offerings.

More Information:

Register Now : Invoca's next live workshop, Invoca Fundamentals for Agencies , is scheduled for January 19, 2022 . Invoca agency customers should register now as capacity will be limited. Invoca's next live workshop,, is scheduled for. Invoca agency customers shouldas capacity will be limited.

Blog Post: Read about the early adopters who completed the course to become the first Invoca Academy Scholars. who completed the course to become the first Invoca Academy Scholars.

Forrester Wave: Recently, Invoca was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave ™ : Conversation Intelligence: Sales And Marketing, Q4 2021 report , and received top scores in 13 of 24 criteria, including ease of use, product and technology innovation roadmap, and integrations. Recently, Invoca was named a Leader in, and received top scores in 13 of 24 criteria, including ease of use, product and technology innovation roadmap, and integrations.

About Invoca

Invoca is the leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams that enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com .

