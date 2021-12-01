This webinar, to be held on December 8, will cover the major changes in CMMC 2.0 and the impact of the Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative from the U.S. Department of Justice.

CMMC Academy to Host Webinar Exploring CMMC 2.0

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMMC Academy, an initiative of Celerium, will host its 2021 year-end webinar on Wednesday, December 8 at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT).

CMMC Academy, a free initiative from Celerium, is intended to help contractors and subcontractors to the U.S. Department of Defense understand the cybersecurity requirements in the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Compliance (CMMC) program. (PRNewsfoto/Celerium)

With CMMC 2.0 released by the U.S. Department of Defense, what do these changes mean for defense contractors – and the small and medium-sized businesses within the defense supply chain?

The CMMC Academy webinar will review the components of CMMC 2.0, how it differs from CMMC 1.02, and what this means for smaller businesses within the defense supply chain. Specific topics include:

CMMC 2.0 vs. CMMC 1.02, including the streamlining of levels and the changes in assessment requirements

An overview of the estimated timeline for CMMC 2.0 implementation

How the Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative & Cyber Incident Notification Act may work in relation to CMMC 2.0 – and what that means for defense contractors

The impact on primes and SMB suppliers, including implementation recommendations and next steps

Webinar guests will include Chris Gundel, COO of Celerium, and Chris Opp, Celerium's Director of SMB Cybersecurity Solutions. The webinar is free with registration for companies in the defense industry.

The CMMC Academy helps U.S. defense industry and government contractors and suppliers learn about the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The Academy offers free resources, including:

Live webinars and an on-demand video library

An online reference guide that makes it easier to navigate the practices in all CMMC levels

A self-assessment tool

And more.

The Academy also offers fee-based, online-only CMMC Insights courses to help companies implement CMMC. The courses are built by Celerium team members with years of experience implementing compliance frameworks, including NIST 800-43.

"The CMMC model was introduced as a way to improve the overall cyber defense posture of the U.S. defense supply chain," said Celerium COO Chris Gundel. "Increasing cyberattacks and incidents reinforce the need for stronger cybersecurity across the board, especially in the area of national security, and we are happy to play a role in helping further CMMC."

About Celerium

Celerium® is focused on improving supply chain cyber defense for enterprise companies and critical infrastructure. Its Cyber Defense Network (CDN) family of solutions empowers organizations of all sizes to defend and protect against cyber threats via secure collaboration, information sharing, and cyber threat intelligence tools.

The CMMC Academy

Celerium's CMMC Academy initiative, launched in January 2020, provides resources to help government contractors understand and navigate the CMMC requirements, including free videos and webinars.

Celerium is authorized by the CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC AB) to create educational material for CMMC assessors via Celerium's Licensed Partner Publisher (LPP) designation. Celerium also is authorized to deliver training to CMMC assessors via its Licensed Training Provider (LTP) designation. Additionally, Celerium is a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) with the CMMC AB.

The CMMC Academy's International Alliance, which includes CenSec and the American Danish Business Council, brings together international organizations focused on facilitating the implementation of CMMC. Sponsors of the CMMC Academy include Bank of America and Citi Bank.

Learn more at www.celerium.com.

