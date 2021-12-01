Business Insurance Announces Kathy Galia as 2021 Women to Watch Winner

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced that Kathy Galia, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Clinical Solutions, was selected as a 2021 Women to Watch honoree by Business Insurance. The program was created by the industry publication to recognize the outstanding work of women in the commercial insurance industry, including workers' compensation and risk management. Galia is one of 30 leaders chosen by a panel of Business Insurance editors from more than 300 nominees.

Kathy Galia, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Clinical Solutions

" Kathy Galia has taken Paradigm's mission to improve more lives and created new pathways for us to grow."

"Kathy Galia has taken Paradigm's mission to improve more lives and created new pathways for us to grow," said Paradigm CEO, John S. Watts, Jr. "Since joining the company in 2019, Kathy has been a strong thought leader and influential presence, continually focused on the Paradigm mission to deliver the best possible outcomes that achieve life-changing results. She has such an impressive talent for identifying and responding to emerging trends in health care, which is rooted in her exceptional vision, foresight, and ability to build highly functional teams."

Galia has played a key role in developing and building multiple initiatives that have made a significant impact on organizational growth for Paradigm and its ability to deliver value-based, outcomes-focused care. "Kathy has had a profound effect on the organization and the industry during her already impressive tenure with us," said Paradigm Chief Clinical Solutions Officer, Kevin Turner. He added, "Paradigm will continue to look to her leadership for ongoing growth as we seek to help as many injured workers as possible." Highlights of Kathy's accomplishments include an industry-first value-based partnership initiative with best-in-class providers, including Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and Brooks Rehabilitation, as well as initiating a partnership with AiRCare Health to provide day one enhanced behavioral support for injured workers and their families.

Last year, Galia managed the launch of Paradigm Contagion CareSM, a first-of-its-kind, award-winning solution to give injured workers with COVID-19—and their families—the very best chance at an optimal recovery. Recently, Galia has encouraged the introduction of episodic care management in workers' compensation as an approach that can reduce costs, increase patient engagement, and improve outcomes. With a background as a nurse, Galia approaches every project and decision as a genuine patient advocate, with the ultimate goal of achieving long-term health for injured workers.

As Paradigm strives to build a more diverse and inclusive culture that is better able to manage care for a changing workforce, Galia also sets a powerful example through an open and collaborative leadership style. "Kathy brings a confident, refreshing style to our business, and is highly inclusive in her leadership approach," said Watts. "She is the first to acknowledge the team's efforts and collective accomplishments."

Paradigm congratulates Galia and all 2021 Women to Watch honorees across the industry who were selected for this important and meaningful award.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991, offering deep clinical expertise, high-value specialty networks, behavioral health support, payment integrity solutions, and robust data analytics to generate the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com .

