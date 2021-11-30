CEO Discovery To Launch Professional Relationship Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Discovery LLC announced today that it will launch its innovative Professional Relationship PlatformSM in Q2 2022. The platform will be accessible only to approved members through an online web application. The app will connect two professional user groups: senior operating executives who lead businesses and financial sponsors who invest in privately held companies. The platform will enable direct communications and long-term relationship building between the two user groups.

Kelly Harris, Founder & CEO of CEO Discovery, stated, "Executives are signing up for our platform before the app is even launched, which validates CEO Discovery as a gateway to private equity. And while we want to attract executives with diverse backgrounds, over 80% of our initial members have held the CEO title and almost 90% have had prior private equity experience, a testament to the unmet market need for a solution like CEO Discovery."

CEO Discovery is accepting applications from senior operating executives at www.ceodiscovery.com. Qualified applicants are currently able to join the platform for free. Applicants have typically served in roles such as CEO, president, COO, division head or the equivalent. Over half of accepted applicants have had P&L responsibility of over $250 million and 15% over $1 billion. Executives are viewing CEO Discovery as a longer-term networking tool, as 75% of accepted applicants are currently employed.

Rich Krause, CEO of Capital Brands LLC (the manufacturer and marketer of the NutriBullet and Magic Bullet brands), commented, "CEO Discovery is an excellent way for private equity executives to showcase our operating track record to top financial sponsors. This paradigm-changing platform maximizes our exposure to the right audience and creates unique networking opportunities that are not available anywhere else. I have known Kelly for over five years, and her connections in the private equity industry are very differentiated and incredibly strong."

In addition to executives, CEO Discovery is onboarding some of the world's largest financial sponsors. Sponsors already signed up for the platform have combined assets under management of $500+ billion, are invested in approximately 1,000 portfolio companies and oversee $100+ billion of deployable capital. These sponsors are continually seeking highly qualified executives to fill both full-time operating roles (such as CEO or COO) and part-time advisory roles (such as board member or due diligence consultant).

David Gorton, Partner at Tailwind Capital (a $1.8 billion private equity fund), observed, "Finding the right executive talent to match up with current and contemplated portfolio companies is a very high priority for us. As investors, we can provide guidance and capital to our companies, but we need great executive partners to succeed."

About CEO Discovery LLC

CEO Discovery LLC is developing and deploying a first-of-its-kind Professional Relationship PlatformSM that enables executives and financial sponsors to find, connect with and build relationships with each other. Executives include senior operating professionals such as chief executive officers (CEOs), presidents, chief operating officers (COOs), division heads and other business leaders. Financial sponsors include private equity firms, growth investors, venture capital firms, family offices and other organizations that invest in privately held businesses.

