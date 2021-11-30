SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell Aerial Systems, LLC, a global leader in engineering aviation and life support solutions, announced it has named Thomas Weidley Chief Operating Officer.

Capewell Names Marine Corps Veteran, Thomas Weidley , Chief Operating Officer

"I could not be more excited to join the team of true professionals at Capewell," said Weidley. "Their mission is noble and forward thinking, and every day it contributes to the success of our Military Forces and First Responders. I'm honored to be a part of it."

Weidley was commissioned into the United States Marine Corps in 1987 and was designated a Naval Aviator and Attack Helicopter pilot in the years that followed. During his 34 years of service, Weidley participated in multiple combat operations in the Middle East, as well as numerous assignments and deployments ashore and afloat within the Indo-Pacific Region.

Weidley commanded Marines at multiple echelons throughout his military career, including the aviation Squadron, Group, and Wing levels. Serving as a General Officer for eight years, he executed a diverse array of assignments, including as Marine Corps University President, Commanding General of Marine Corps Installations – East, and as Assistant Chief of Staff for Strategy, Plans, and Policy for U.S. Forces in Korea.

"Thomas's diverse experience in naval aviation with the Marines is invaluable, as is his unique vision gained while serving in various leadership roles," said Gregory Bloom, CEO of Capewell. "We are thrilled to welcome him as our COO."

About Capewell:

Founded in 1881, Capewell is the global leader in the custom engineering and manufacture of critical aerial delivery systems and combat water survivability solutions for the United States government and its partner nations. Capewell's foundational mission – to protect people who operate systems in dangerous environments in support of national security – continues to this day. Operating out of South Windsor, Conn., and Meadows of Dan, Va., the company offers four core product segments of mission-critical components and systems: Aerial Delivery & Parachute Systems, Aerial & Marine Life Support & Safety Hardware, Operator and Maintainer Training and Logistics, and Engineering Services.

View original content:

SOURCE Capewell