Bunker Labs Veteran Showcase Features 199 Entrepreneurs, 22 Cities, All in 1 Night

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunker Labs' Veterans in Residence Showcase is a biannual nationwide event being held on December 8th. The event celebrates 199 Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs across twenty-two cities and two virtual cohorts launching their startups after six months of hard work within Bunker Labs' Veterans in Residence business incubator program.

Bunker Labs is a national nonprofit organization with the mission of ensuring the military-connected entrepreneur and small business community has the network, tools, and opportunities they need to start and sustain successful ventures. We equip program participants with tools, insights, experts and resources to accelerate successes. (PRNewsfoto/Bunker Labs)

In addition to pitches from the current Veterans in Residence members, the Showcase serves as their graduation, marked by a guidon flag ceremony. This serves as a formal passing of the torch to the next local Veterans in Residence cohort,

"The Veterans in Residence Showcase is a chance for our entrepreneurs to boldly introduce their startups to their local business community, and deliver a final ask of their cohort and the local business ecosystem," said Bunker Labs CEO Blake Hogan. "It's a sprawling, entrepreneur-centered event that gives every a chance to recognize, celebrate, and show off all the progress our cohorts have made together over the past six months."

The Showcase is open to the public and tickets, locations, and virtual links can be found here. Event Locations Include:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Houston, TX

Knoxville, TN

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Minneapolis, MN

Nashville, TN

New York City , NY

Philadelphia, PA

Raleigh/Durham , SC

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

Tampa, FL

Washington DC

Plus two virtual cohorts

About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping members start their own businesses. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur and small business owner in the military-connected community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business.

About Veterans in Residence: One of Bunker Labs flagship programs, Veterans in Residence is a business incubator providing Veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs with community, education, and opportunities focused on launching and growing their business ventures. The current program is made up of 22 local and 2 virtual cohorts in cities across the United States.

