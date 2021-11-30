Partnership between NLG innovator and proprietary data analytics company fuels acquisition; combines the power and integration of data, video, player tracking, and NLG to serve the sports industry from performance to media, sports books, and e-commerce.

Arria NLG Acquires Boost Sport AI to Enhance Industry Portfolio and Re-Define the Personalized, Data-Driven Sport Experience Partnership between NLG innovator and proprietary data analytics company fuels acquisition; combines the power and integration of data, video, player tracking, and NLG to serve the sports industry from performance to media, sports books, and e-commerce.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. and SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria NLG , a leading provider of Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology, today announced it has acquired Boost Sport AI, whose proprietary technology uses data analytics and computer vision to automate sport performance and power digital storytelling across media, betting, and e-commerce.

Arria Boost empowers brands to maximize audience engagement through personalized, 1:1 conversations delivered by technology experts, proprietary sports analytics, and industry-leading linguistics. In the attached images, Arria Boost collaborated with Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated NBA Draft expert, to provide detailed analysis, graphics, and video breakdowns to showcase #1 pick Cade Cunningham's playmaking brilliance while at Oklahoma State.

Boost helps brands to create highly personalized digital content at scale, distributing live, contextual insights across major digital media channels. The platform complements Arria's existing NLG technology and expands its product offerings into the sports media and content industry.

In May 2021, the two companies formed a strategic alliance artificial intelligence (AI) platform that empowered content creators to build and deploy data-driven sports stories. Following successful programs with multiple media companies, Arria extended an offer to purchase Boost to accelerate growth across these and other commercial verticals.

"The combination of Arria's best-in-class NLG technologies with Boost's state-of-the-art platform will energize global brands and their consumers looking for unique content that satisfies a passion for sport," said Sharon Daniels, Arria NLG CEO. "With Boost on board, Arria is now positioned to combine intelligent technology and an interactive experience to enhance fan engagement."

Boost delivers analytics and AI-driven content in basketball, global football, and American football (with additional sports being announced soon). For the upcoming NCAA basketball season, Boost will partner with 25 schools, including UCLA, University of Florida, and Arizona State University. Recently signed universities include Louisville, Minnesota, and West Virginia. In addition, the company recently finalized a sponsorship with Rising Coaches, a national organization focused on community, partnerships, and development for basketball coaches of all levels.

"The most successful sports franchises are always looking for an edge," said Mustafa Abdul-Hamid, Boost CEO. "We see that consistently in Arria. Not only do they have extensive experience leading the NLG space, but they are relentlessly committed to innovating through new products, visionary partnerships, and unmatched customer relationships that are focused on humanizing data storytelling."

Important to note is how this transaction also strengthens Arria's intellectual capital and reinforces their successful model of acquiring expertise. As a former professional basketball player who competed on two Final Four teams for the Bruins, Abdul-Hamid brings a unique blend of technology expertise and competitive athletic experience at the highest levels. Following his collegiate success at UCLA, Abdul-Hamid played professional basketball across Europe — including Serbia, Slovenia, France, and Germany. He earned a Master's in International Policy from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Global Studies and Communication Studies from UCLA. Abdul-Hamid previously founded My90, a transparency and accountability software company for public safety agencies and communities that was acquired by Axon Enterprise. He also serves as lecturer at the University of Washington iSchool, where he teaches product design and solutions for information challenges.

Joining Abdul-Hamid on the Boost leadership team is Inga Nakhmanson, Chief Technology Officer, a technical entrepreneur with experience scaling and selling a niche social media website of 7 million users and building engineering, AI, and computer vision teams; Jorge Costa, Director of Analytics, who previously led research and development for the Detroit Pistons and worked for the NBA's data team; and Tim Mitchell, Senior VP of Marketing, a former NIKE executive with extensive sports licensing experience (NBA, NFL, NCAA, Global Football).

About Arria NLG Arria NLG ( www.arria.com ) is the global leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG), a form of artificial intelligence that extracts insights from complex data sources and communicates them in natural language. The Arria NLG Platform is used across multiple industries and use cases.

About Boost Sport AI Boost Sport AI (https://boostsport.ai/) is a proprietary technology platform that uses computer vision, data analytics, and NLG to build personalized, scalable sports applications used by coaches and scouts as well as media and sportsbooks. For more information on Arria Boost, register for an exclusive webinar.

