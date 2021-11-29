The Sohagi Law Group Partner R. Tyson Sohagi Among 2021 Leader in Law Award Nominees

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that Partner R. Tyson Sohagi has been selected as a finalist for the Los Angeles Business Journal 2021 'Leaders in Law Awards.' The journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, says the awards "recognize the achievements of leading attorneys and firms who make a significant impact on the Los Angeles business community."

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside so many outstanding lawyers in southern California," said Sohagi.

Sohagi's practice focuses upon environmental law, land use and planning law, the Coastal Act, the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Public Trust Doctrine, and Election Law. He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University of California, Berkeley that assists with the review of issues involving complex legal and technical issues. He advises public clients on complex matters such as infrastructure projects, mass transit fees, general plans and specific plans, specific development proposals, and other land use issues. Many of his projects have involved complicated issues pertaining to historic resources, water supply, sea water intrusion, groundwater, water quality, stormwater, wastewater, cultural resources, air quality, greenhouse gases, hazardous materials, noise, and geology. Sohagi has been involved in numerous litigation matters in the California Superior and Appellate Courts.

The Los Angeles Business Journal recognizes attorneys for their "exceptional legal skills and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership, and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

About The Sohagi Law Group

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

