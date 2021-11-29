Dominican Republic's leaders and officials gathered in Punta Cana to support a more than $350 million project investment, led by entertainment enterprise Falcon's Beyond Global, and in partnership with Meliá Hotel International

Meliá Hotels International and Falcon's Beyond Global Announce First World-Class Theme Park and Entertainment Destination in the Caribbean Dominican Republic's leaders and officials gathered in Punta Cana to support a more than $350 million project investment, led by entertainment enterprise Falcon's Beyond Global, and in partnership with Meliá Hotel International

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meliá Hotels International, in joint venture with Falcon's Beyond Global, has announced extensive plans to build and develop a world-class theme park, Katmandu™, slated to open fall 2022 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and a premier entertainment, dining, and retail destination.

In Phase 2, Falcon's Beyond will add a premier entertainment, dining, and retail destination, featuring world-renowned brands for lively day and night guest experience.

The Falcon's Beyond™ destination entertainment plan has been developed in two phases. Phase 1 includes the development of Katmandu Park Punta Cana, which will take beloved Katmandu characters and stories, already popular with millions of visitors in Europe, to entirely new audiences in the Caribbean. The Katmandu experience will include cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind rides and attractions, including the world's first Suspended Theater® that immerses guests into the stories of Katmandu. From legendary attractions to thrilling adventures, Katmandu Park will completely transform the Dominican Republic's entertainment offering.

Phase 2 will add a premier entertainment, dining, and retail destination, featuring world-renowned brands, all led by Falcon's Beyond.

"The size and power of the entertainment brands we will be announcing early next year as part of phase 2, are truly amazing," said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcons Beyond Global.

"This major joint venture between Meliá Hotels International and Falcon's Beyond in Punta Cana, an exceptional destination where we've been working for over 30 years, will become the first world-class theme park and entertainment destination in the Caribbean," said Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Meliá, Gabriel Escarrer.

Reinforcing the commitment Meliá Hotels International has had to Punta Cana for over thirty years, the Spanish hotel brand has included in the investment plan a significant renovation of two of the Paradisus properties in Punta Cana, including a rebuild of its first resort in the destination, Paradisus Punta Cana. Major renovations have also been announced for Paradisus Palma Real. The company expects the renovations of existing hotels to be substantially completed at the end of 2023. The new Paradisus Punta Cana will apply sustainable and intelligent architectural criteria and native landscaping to minimize the negative impact its construction might have on its fragile natural environment, with energy efficiency and state-of-the-art water and waste management at the top of the agenda, along with a circular economy and neutral emissions.

"Punta Cana is where our Paradisus by Meliá brand got started with the opening of Paradisus Punta Cana in 1995," said André P. Gerondeau, COO of Meliá Hotels International. "With this new plan, it will be replaced with a destination resort that adds a new degree of luxury to a brand that is loved by some of the most discerning travelers in the world, providing exceptional experiences based on an all-inclusive luxury service, extraordinary locations and a sustainable and responsible management philosophy".

Meliá Hotels International has 82 hotels certified by Earth Check and ranks in the top two most sustainable hotel companies in the world since 2019 in the Standard & Poor's Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and also aims to continue promoting social, cultural and economic well-being in local communities, supporting training and employment, inclusion and accessibility.

"350 million dollars will be invested by Meliá together with Falcon's Beyond Global, an investment that will impact the region and the country," said Luis Abinader, the Dominican Republic President. "This is the objective of this Government, investments and employment opportunities in the Dominican Republic."

"Together with Meliá and the Dominican Republic, we are truly creating a destination like no other—a new dimension of entertainment for Punta Cana," said Scott Demerau, Executive Chairman of Falcon's Beyond Global. "This entertainment destination is designed to complement the beach and resort experiences day and night, providing a new reason for tourists to visit the Dominican Republic and enjoy everything the country has to offer"

About Meliá Hotels International

Founded in 1956 in Mallorca (Spain), Meliá Hotels International operates more than 390 hotels (portfolio and pipeline) throughout more than 40 countries, under the brands Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSiDE by Meliá, and SOL by Meliá. The Company is the global leader in resort hotels, while also leveraging its experience to consolidate the growing segment of the leisure-inspired urban market.

Its commitment to responsible tourism has led the Group to become the most sustainable hotel company in the world in 2019, according to SAM, the sustainable investment company. Meliá Hotels International is also included in the IBEX 35 Spanish stock market index and it is the Spanish hotel leader in Corporate Reputation (Merco Ranking).

About Falcon's Beyond Global LLC

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Falcon's Beyond Global, LLC is a fully integrated, top-tier experiential entertainment development enterprise acting as a 360° IP Expander™ model. The company brings its own proprietary and partner IPs to global markets through owned and operated theme parks, resorts, attractions, patented technologies, feature films, episodic series, consumer products, licensing, and beyond. The company has won numerous design awards and provided design services in 39 countries around the world. It is composed of three core sectors: Falcon's Creative (master planning, design and digital media), Falcon's Licensing, and Falcon's Parks & Resorts. Storytelling is the guiding force behind all Falcon's Beyond™ projects—which turn imagined worlds into reality. For more information, visit www.falconsbeyondglobal.com

Phase 1 of the Falcon’s Beyond entertainment development features Katmandu Park, the first world-class theme park in the Caribbean, opening fall 2022.

Rendering of Paradisus Punta Cana, slated to reopen in late 2023.

