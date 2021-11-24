USANA Assists Philippine Basketball Association As Nutritional Partner

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As USANA, the Cellular Nutrition Company, looks to its 30th anniversary next spring, it continues to showcase and build its elite and diverse athletic partnerships. For more than two decades, USANA has provided high-quality, NSF-tested nutritional products to more professional and Olympic athletes than any other nutritional supplement company in the world. And now, USANA is now teaming up with the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) as the Official Nutritional Supplements of the PBA—ahead of the league's second conference of its 46th season.

"As USANA continues to expand, we are fortunate to offer our products globally to a diverse athletic community," says Dan Macuga, USANA chief communications and marketing officer. "To be able to partner with an established organization like the PBA is a testament to the integrity of our products, innovative research, and development efforts. We are thrilled to bring partnership to our USANA family."

USANA will provide PBA athletes across its 12 teams with product and the opportunity to learn about its multivitamins to support their nutritional needs. It will also support the inaugural PBA 3x3 season and connect with the PBA community through on-court branding opportunities and a social series.

"We are very honored to have the opportunity to partner with one of the country's most prestigious organizations, the Philippine Basketball Association," says Cherry Ampig, USANA Philippines general manager. "When it comes to health, numerous athletes trust USANA. We hope that this partnership will help the PBA athletes perform at their optimum level. This is a great opportunity to showcase USANA products with the millions of PBA fans."

"I am grateful our partnership with USANA has come through," says Willie Marcial, PBA commissioner. "The PBA family is now more empowered to live healthier, rewarding, and happier lives. Our organization has always been about relationship building—from our staff to our players, our officials, and our partners. We are hopeful this partnership with USANA will be mutually helpful in promoting good health."

The PBA is the latest athletic organization to partner with USANA who also signed deals with USA Skateboarding and USA Swimming earlier this year.

About Philippine Basketball Association

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is a men's professional basketball league in the Philippines composed of twelve company-branded franchised teams. It's the first professional basketball league in Asia, and globally the second-longest running after the NBA. The league's regulations include a hybrid of rules from the NBA and FIBA.

