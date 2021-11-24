CrossCountry Mortgage Delivers New, Unwrapped Toys to Northeast Ohio Families through Cleveland's FOX 8 'Operation Giving Tree' Program

CLEVELAND, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, one of the nation's 10 largest retail mortgage lenders, delivered a "sleigh" full of new, unwrapped toys today to "Operation Giving Tree," the annual FOX 8 toy drive.

CrossCountry Mortgage employees deliver a “sleigh” full of new, unwrapped toys today to “Operation Giving Tree,” the annual Cleveland toy drive.

CrossCountry Mortgage employees spent November collecting these donations – dozens of gift cards, electronics, sports balls, dolls, games, stocking stuffers, makeup and more – that will be given to children in care in several Ohio counties, including Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit and Lake, this holiday season.

"Since 2015, we've participated in Operation Giving Tree, and it is such a powerful way to give back to our community," said CrossCountry Mortgage Founder and CEO Ronald Leonhardt, Jr. "CrossCountry Mortgage is deeply committed to the children and families of Northeast Ohio and there's no better way to celebrate the season than by delivering a huge truck filled with toys to be given to our region's children."

FOX 8's Operation Giving Tree will be accepting donations today at FOX 8 Studio, 5800 Dick Goddard Way, Cleveland, Ohio 44103, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more about the annual FOX 8 Operation Giving Tree donation event, please contact FOX 8 at (216) 432-4040.

To learn more about CrossCountry Mortgage products, services and career opportunities, visit CrossCountryMortgage.com.

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

