Boston Based Tv Series "Renovation Rekindle" Launches First 5 Episodes To Stream Just In Time For The Weekend

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston based home renovation show "Renovation Rekindle" from Kadilak Homes is now available to stream for free on the iOS app store, Google Play, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

The show features successful home renovation duo and social media influencers Susan & Paul Kadilak helping homeowners who, for one reason or another, have fallen out of love with their home. The app launch kicks off with the first 5 episodes of Season 1 plus app exclusive bonus content. The projects include everything from a major overhaul on a 1928 home for a family who is on their 3rd renovation all the way to a brand new Farmhouse inspired rebuild.

"Renovations can be very stressful for the homeowner," said Susan. "We try to keep that in mind while going through the process and just remember that it's always worth it in the end."

The Kadilaks have renovated and built hundreds of homes together over the last 15 years and there is no end in sight. They just love what they do and thrive on incorporating something special into each project, all while Paul makes sure they are having fun!

Details on where to stream the Renovation Rekindle app can be found at: https://kadilakhomes.com/where-to-watch-renovation-rekindle/.

Five more episodes from Season 1 are scheduled to be released on December 31, 2021.

The production team is led by Executive Producer Seanbaker Carter. He has formatted, produced, and overseen series for multiple networks including Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Animal Planet's Dogs 101 franchise, and VH1's Swab Stories.

Viewers can see show updates and more project details on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Pinterest @KadilakHomes or on the blog: www.KadilakHomes.com .

