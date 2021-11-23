Visage Introduces Visage 7 Video Reports at RSNA21

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced the global release and availability of Visage 7 Video Reports as a standard feature of version 7.1.17 of the Visage® 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform. Visage 7 Video Reports will be demonstrated at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2021 annual meeting, Visage Imaging Booth 4321, McCormick Place South Hall (Chicago, IL) from Sunday, November 28 – Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Traditional radiology reports are filled with complex language and medical jargon that is challenging for patients to understand. While multimedia radiology reports (e.g., reports with key images and embedded tables) may include additional useful information, images are still tough for patients to decipher in the context of radiology report findings.

Visage has collaborated with NYU Langone Health and the NYU Grossman School of Medicine to develop a video radiology report, providing a new and better way for radiologists to communicate with patients. The video report is approximately 1 minute in length and is neither a comprehensive report, nor a replacement for the traditional radiology report for referring physicians. Visage 7 Video Reports includes easy to use tools, enabling the interpreting radiologist to quickly create and edit video reports recording 2D and 3D image manipulations directly within Visage 7, while also using the same microphone used for voice recognition. Visage 7 Video Reports are conveniently and securely accessed by patients at home or on mobile devices via their electronic health record (EHR) portal.

"We went live earlier this fall and have already created over 1,000 video radiology reports, and the response from both patients and referring physicians has been very positive," said Michael Recht, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Radiology, NYU Langone Health. Dr. Recht continued, "Patients have said they particularly appreciate the radiologist pointing to the pertinent findings on the images and using language that they were able to understand. In addition, our referring physicians have shared the value these video reports bring to their patients as another tool to help them successfully understand their condition."

"Visage 7 Video Reports is an exciting initiative that illustrates how we approach innovation to continuously enhance our platform," explained Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Co-Founder and Global Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Westerhoff continued, "Our inspiring collaboration, sparked by a brilliant idea from Dr. Recht and NYU Langone Health, is the latest example of our results-driven R&D approach. I am excited to share that Visage 7 Video Reports will not only be shown at RSNA 2021, it is a standard feature of Visage 7.1.17, which is available now for all Visage customers."

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

A global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud or on premise. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers modular scalability and future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage AI Accelerator) solutions, all 100% native. https://visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

