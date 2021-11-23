Squarespace to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced the Company's management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 , Anthony Casalena , Founder & CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 3:20 p.m. ET / 12:20 p.m. PT .

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 , Anthony Casalena will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 9:45 a.m. ET / 6:45 a.m. PT .

A webcast and archived replay of the events will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com .

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in approximately 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace's team of more than 1,400 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com .

