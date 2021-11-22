Washington Trust Donates $21,000 to Local Hunger Relief Agencies in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company is pleased to announce that the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation has donated a total of $21,000 to assist local hunger relief agencies located throughout the Bank's footprint in RI, MA and CT ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Washington Trust recently made donations totaling $21,000 to 21 hunger relief agencies throughout RI, MA and CT ahead of Thanksgiving. Pictured is the donation to the Northern RI Food Pantry in Cumberland, RI. From L to R: Northern RI Food Pantry team members Richard Telesmanick, Board Member & Bob Chaput, Co-Executive Director; followed by Washington Trust team members Deb Gormley, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer & Rhonda Duckworth, Vice President and Regional Manager

"Food insecurity continues to be a significant challenge for our neighbors, especially amidst the ongoing pandemic," said Edward O. Handy III, Chairman & CEO of Washington Trust. "Washington Trust is proud to offer our assistance to help local hunger relief agencies fill their shelves so that they can meet the needs of their community and get food on the tables of the families that they serve."

The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation provided $1,000 donations to the following 21 organizations:

Block Island, RI : Helping Hands of Block Island

Coventry, RI : Coventry Community Food Bank

Cranston, RI : Comprehensive Community Action

Cumberland, RI : Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

East Greenwich, RI : East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard

Hope Valley, RI : RI Center Assisting Those in Need

Johnston, RI : Tri-County Community Action Agency

North Kingstown, RI : North Kingstown Food Pantry

North Providence, RI : Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry

Peace Dale, RI : Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

Providence, RI : Better Lives Rhode Island

Rumford, RI : Bread of Life Food Pantry

Warwick, RI : Westbay Community Action

Westerly, RI : W.A.R.M. Center and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly

Burlington, MA : Greater Boston Food Bank

Needham, MA : Needham Community Council

Sharon, MA : HESSCO Elder Services

Glastonbury, CT : Glastonbury Food and Fuel Bank

New Haven, CT : Christian Community Action

Pawcatuck, CT : Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center

Washington Trust is committed to supporting organizations that are providing basic needs and family services to the communities that they serve. The organization supports hunger relief efforts throughout the year, especially during their annual Peanut Butter Drive.

For more information about Washington Trust's commitment to the community, visit https://www.washtrust.com/about/community-support.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

