Shiner Law Group, PA obtains $2.3 Million Plus Jury Verdict for Client Injured in a T-Bone car Crash in Broward County, Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiner Law Group attorneys Joseph A. Mendelsohn and David I. Shiner obtained a multi-million dollar jury verdict in the amount of $2,377,290.27, for their client who was in a T-Bone car accident that occurred in Broward County, Florida.

The auto collision occurred after the defendant was denied entrance into an exclusive gated community located in Parkland, Florida. The at fault driver negligently attempted to make a U-turn when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Because of her carelessness, the defendant collided with the driver's side of the Plaintiff's car as he was exiting the community, resulting in significant property damage.

After briefly stopping, the defendant fled the scene before any information was exchanged. However, the community's guard booth's security cameras captured the collision and verified the defendant's identity.

The crash caused Shiner Law Group's client to sustain serious injuries to his lower back, neck, and right knee, which necessitated extensive medical treatment, including multiple surgeries; these injuries will result in a lifetime of pain and suffering for the Plaintiff.

"Our client suffered terrible injuries as a result of the defendant's negligence, which have had a profound negative impact on his life," Mr. Mendelsohn said. "The jury understood this and awarded our client an amount that would appropriately compensate him for his damages."

After the trial, David Shiner, the managing partner, said "I am very happy for our client. He waited several years for his day in court, and he obtained the justice he deserved through the judicial process. We work tirelessly for each one of our clients, and results like this make all of our efforts worthwhile."

