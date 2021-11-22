Leader In Teeth Whitening, SNOW, Acquires Klēn Products

PHOENIX, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading teeth whitening company, SNOW expands their oral care line with the acquisition of Klēn Products. Founded by Dr. Brian Harris, Klēn Products are made with 100% natural, healthy ingredients and prides themselves in offering an oral care line, free from harmful chemicals.

SNOW Klen

With plans to expand and elevate SNOW's oral care line, the brand welcomes Dr. Brian Harris as he joins their advisory board. "Dr. Harris has one of the strongest reputations having built a powerful platform as an authority in cosmetic dentistry innovation. Bringing Klēn Products and Dr. Harris on board was a natural fit toward elevating our oral care portfolio. We are eager to amplify our synergies." - SNOW Founder & CEO, Josh Snow.

Dr. Brian Harris of Klēn Products comments, "It's an honor to join the SNOW advisory board where great minds can come together with one goal in mind: Create quality oral care products that actually work. I am excited for this opportunity. As a cosmetic dentist I believe that everyone deserves to smile with confidence. Having fresh breath and white teeth is one of the best ways to feel more confident and using the right products is everything! Klēn joining the SNOW family creates that perfect combination of quality products that actually work."

With a groundbreaking initial step into the oral care line expansion, SNOW recently launched a revolutionary Toothbrush: The LED Electronic Toothbrush. Equipped with SNOW's successful, blue LED light for whitening support and sonic technology for an ultimate deep cleaning, this toothbrush cleanses, whitens and polishes for long-lasting results on even the most sensitive teeth.

"One of the hottest trends in teeth whitening is the use of LED lights for whitening support. We have seen them in various whitening products over the years, but a LED light in a toothbrush is next level stuff. As a cosmetic dentist the most important thing to me is that the brush has soft bristles on the brush and the right intensity of sonic energy. Love this brush and all of its convenient features." - Dr. Harris.

SNOW's acquisition of Klēn Products will impact the consumer by combining expertise with both leaders in oral care and teeth whitening. "The world of oral care products can be so confusing with all the different options in the market today. So much time and money is spent taking care of our skin yet when it comes to the mouth, we buy the same $5.00 toothpaste that we have always used. Well, that is about to change." - Dr. Harris on joining SNOW's advisory board.

About SNOW:

SNOW® is one of the most popular brands online, recently ranked #3 most popular direct to consumer brand by 2PM, behind brands Peloton and FashionNova. SNOW® has millions of monthly shoppers and is known for its award-winning lineup of premium teeth whitening products used by over 1 million Americans. SNOW® products are routinely promoted by celebrities, including The Ellen Show and Rob Gronkowski. SNOW® now leads a growing portfolio of premium oral care brands. For more information on SNOW, visit www.TrySnow.com.

About Klēn Products:

Klēn Products is an all-natural oral care brand that focuses on creating clean products that are effective and taste great, without added toxins that can damage your teeth. Created by Dr. Brian Harris, a world-renowned cosmetic dentist, Klen Products are formulated to bring you the best oral hygiene so having a confident smile is easy.

Press Contact:

Push the Envelope PR

Erika Pisano

732.534.5132

Erika@pushtheenvelopepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SNOW