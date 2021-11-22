Know Hangzhou, love Hangzhou and come to Hangzhou: My Hangzhou Stories officially launched

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The launching ceremony of "Global Talents Telling Hangzhou Stories" (hereinafter referred to as My Hangzhou Stories) was held on November 18th, 2021, hosted by the Talents Office of the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee and Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism. At the event, the trailer of "My Hangzhou Stories" event was officially released and the event introduction was narrated by the "Hangzhou Stories" series videos. Simultaneously, the recruitment of global talents is launched and the official website was also formally unveiled. An interview with several experts around the Hangzhou internationalization promotion was also performed on the ceremony. Lou Yejie, the secretary of the leading party members' group and director of the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism, sent an invitation to the global talents and welcome worldwide participation. "We hope to let global tourists know Hangzhou, love Hangzhou and come to Hangzhou through the unique and characteristic interpretation from talents." She said.

The innovation of Global Talents Telling Hangzhou Stories (official English name: My Hangzhou Stories) was put forward by the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism. The event was unfolded on November 2021 and will last until February 2022. Revolving around "My Hangzhou Stories" theme, the event will gather global talents telling Hangzhou stories and promote the cultural and tourism impressions of Hangzhou.

The event is planed to recruit ten talents in politics and business, cultural scholars, industrial leaders, elite athletes, and internet influencers. Based on the relationships and impressions between talents and Hangzhou, their stories will meet ten characters of Hangzhou: culture, history, Asian Games, livable, intelligence, cooperation, innovation, future, fashion, and tourism, revolving around the core themes of upcoming Asian Games, Hangzhou three world cultural heritages and Hangzhou construction and development situations.

