Joshua Deitch, A Leading Powerhouse Real Estate Agent, Affliates With Coldwell Banker Realty

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is pleased to announce that Joshua Deitch, a successful real estate professional in Northern California, has affiliated with the company's Southern Marin office. Deitch was formerly affiliated with Compass.

Joshua Deitch, a leading real estate professional in Northern California announces his affiliation with Coldwell Banker Realty.

Deitch is a skilled and heavily sought-after real estate agent in the Mill Valley community, with over 20 years of real estate experience. He consistently is a top performing agent, steadily appearing on the prestigious Real Trends Top 1000 and America's Best rankings. In 2020, Deitch closed about $156 million in real estate sales. Currently, he has closed over $200 million in real estate sales during 2021, already surpassing his 2020 sales record.

As an experienced home developer, Deitch has designed, developed and sold several cutting-edge luxury homes in Mill Valley and Tiburon. His comprehensive knowledge about property covers everything from remodeling to financial literacy to conditioning and beyond. During the past two decades, he has also fostered an impressive portfolio of profitable personal transactions ranging from $1 to $10 million.

Deitch will be representing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as an elite Luxury Property Specialist, elevating his offerings with access to one of real estate's most robust global networks encompassing 96,000 independent sales associates in approximately 2,900 offices in 40 countries and territories.

As a fierce advocate of exceptional customer care, Deitch's clients consider him to be a passionate, empathetic and honest real estate professional. The love of real estate was fostered by Deitch's childhood experiences of witnessing home renovations and moving to new properties. Prior to real estate, he had a successful career as a chiropractor. Also, Deitch has an impressive background as a professional basketball player, competing in Israel.

Quotes:

"Similar to my clients, I am discerning about the partnerships I form, making certain that the company I keep has a stellar reputation, incredible service and expertise. That is why I am thrilled to partner my business with Coldwell Banker Realty, a prestigious real estate brokerage that is equipped to support me and my clients with industry-leading technology and consumer programs."

-- Joshua Deitch

"Joshua provides the highest level of professionalism and expertise for his clients and we are very proud to partner with him. Both Coldwell Banker and Joshua share the same passion for people and for real estate, and we are excited to work together to continue to elevate those offerings for the Mill Valley region."

-- Noreen Smith, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California

