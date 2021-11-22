GR0 Wins Gold Globee® in the 6th Annual 2021 Business Excellence Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 , a top SEO agency based in Los Angeles, announced today that it has received the 2021 Gold Globee® Award in the 6th Annual 2021 Business Excellence Awards. GR0 was specifically honored with the "Employer Excellence of the Year" award amongst all Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations candidates, based on GR0's positive company culture in a remote world.

The coveted annual Business Excellence Awards is the world's premier awards program honoring the world's top employers, employees, and human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products, services, training, and consultants who help to create and drive the best places to work. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process to select the 2021 award winners.

"It is such an honor to be named a winner by the Globee Business Excellence Awards, and we are proud to receive this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Kevin Miller , CEO & Co-Founder of GR0. "Since we first launched during the peak of the global pandemic, we have worked hard to build a culture that overcomes the obstacles faced by organizations today in drawing real connections between remote employees."



GR0 has made conscious efforts in its first two years as a company to support the personal and professional growth of each employee. Even as a small start-up, the company offered competitive salaries and a robust benefits package, including unlimited PTO/sick leave, medical/vision/dental coverage, life insurance policies, 401k plans and work from home equipment, among other benefits.

But GR0 went further than just a benefits package: the founders encouraged all team members to take mental health days as needed, organized bi-weekly raffles featuring unique prizes, and even implemented a "praise" channel on Slack for peers to give shout-outs to their colleagues who went above and beyond.

"It has been incredible to see our team adapt to this new environment and contribute to making this workplace unlike any other," said Miller. "We have colleagues arranging daily yoga and stretching sessions, starting a cooking channel on Slack, and even arranging small in-person meetings all across the US for employees close to each other geographically. This award truly belongs to everyone at GR0."

The leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization. For more information about GR0 and to read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit Comparably , Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

About GR0

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For business or media inquiries, please contact us at contact@gr0.com.

About The Globee® Awards

Globee® Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

