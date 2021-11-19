Rotiform Wheels Extends Technical Partnership with Ferrari

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel Pros' brand, Rotiform wheels, announced today that the company has extended its relationship with Ferrari as the official technical wheel partner with a multi-year extension. Rotiform has served as technical partner for the entirety for the 2021 season, supplying Rotiform branded race wheels for the world-renowned Ferrari Challenge Championship and GT Racing Series 488 GTE and 488 GT3 EVO cars.

The continued partnership will include Rotiform wheels on all Ferrari Challenge cars, which compete in multiple championships spanning across the globe. The factory supported GT cars are competing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), IMSA, and GT World Challenge Series and others.

Rotiform with Ferrari experienced great success throughout the 2021 season, most notably with wins in 24 Hours of Le Mans, 8 Hours of Bahrain, 8 Hours of Portimão, along with WEC LMGTE Pro Manufacturer and Driver Championship titles and in the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe, where Ferrari triumphed in the most important race of the year, the Spa 24 Hours.

"We are proud to inform our vendors and partners of this monumental stride in professional motorsports with Rotiform wheels. Not only has the brand maintained its unparalleled level of precision and quality, but we are able to showcase the performance potential that this brand will continue to progress in for years to come. Ferrari is a proven ally in our push to show the automotive world what's to come from Rotiform," says Brian Henderson, CMO of Wheel Pros.

Rotiform wheels are continuously proving to be a welcome addition to the Wheel Pros brand family since 2019. From a spearheaded approach into competitive motorsports, to signature wheels for acclaimed automotive icons – Rotiform's earned reputation as a cutting-edge performance brand with unrivaled design is a proven asset to both the Wheel Pros family and our vendors alike.

About Rotiform: Rotiform founded in 2009, is a US-based wheel manufacturer known for their industry-leading innovation and forward-thinking designs. The technical partnership with Ferrari GT factory racing has allowed Rotiform to showcase their engineering and performance potential in competitive motorsports and instills a lasting reputation as a championship winning brand.

