EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) has announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its next-generation GaNFast™ ICs featuring GaNSense™ technology. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1,800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

Navitas Semiconductor Honored at CES 2022 Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

GaNFast integrated power ICs use next-generation GaN to replace legacy silicon chips and enable up to 3x faster charging and 3x more power in half the size and weight for mobile fast chargers, consumer electronics, solar inverters, data centers and electric vehicles. GaNSense technology enables even higher efficiency, autonomy and reliability through precision sensing of system current, voltage and temperature and real-time reliable operation; from detection to protection in only 30 ns. A 120W ultrafast charger using GaNSense technology achieves a power density of 1.4 W/cc and can charge a 4,500 mAhr smartphone from 0-100% in only 17 minutes. High-performance mobile chargers from Lenovo, Xiaomi, Dell, OPPO, Amazon and many other companies will be displayed by Navitas at CES 2022, alongside GaN solutions for consumer, solar, data center and EV applications.

"It is a great honor to be named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree," said Stephen Oliver, Navitas' vice president of corporate marketing and investor relations. "It's serendipitous that the high-speed, autonomous features of GaNSense technology are recognized at the same time that CES has announced a high-speed, autonomous racecar challenge at the 2022 show!"

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

