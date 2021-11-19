Cypress Development Announces Change to Board of Directors

TSXV: CYP | OTCQB: CYDVF

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") announces that Mr. Donald Huston and Ms. Amanda Chow have resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company effective today. The Company would like to sincerely thank Mr. Huston and Ms. Chow for their invaluable contributions and service to the Company.

"Don has served on Cypress' Board of Directors as well as its President since the Company's inception in 1997," said Cassandra Joseph, Chair of the Company. "Over this time, Don played a critical role in the developments of the Company, drawing on a wealth of experience gained over a long and successful business career. I would also like to thank Amanda for her valuable contributions to the success and growth of the Company. On behalf of the board of directors, the management team, and our shareholders, I thank Don and Amanda and wish them all the best in the future."

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian advanced stage lithium exploration company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Work completed by Cypress led to the discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Clayton Valley Lithium Project were announced by Cypress Development in August 2020. Cypress Development trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CYP, and on the OTCQB under the symbol CYDVF.

