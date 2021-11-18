Veeva Unveils Powerful New Digital Tools to Enable the Future of On Demand Physician Engagement Veeva CRM Engage Connect adds new ways for seamless communication among healthcare providers and field teams

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today showcased the Veeva CRM Engage Connect compliant messaging and content sharing capabilities at its European Veeva Commercial and Medical Summit Connect event. Healthcare professionals (HCPs) will now have access to the information and resources they need from life sciences companies when they need them. Engage Connect will be available next month as part of the Veeva Engage app used by over one million HCPs for digital meetings.

When HCPs need information, it's hard to know which field reps and companies to contact. Physicians want to easily search and send text requests—without sharing their personal information. With compliant messaging, field teams can have more timely and purposeful exchanges in between meetings or events.

"With Veeva Engage Connect, our field teams can quickly connect with HCPs in a more personal, convenient way through compliant texts, scheduling meetings, and most importantly, sharing patient resources," said Deborah Sullivan, director, field force automation, Sanofi. "The app allows us to personalize customer interactions while giving HCPs a one-stop-shop where they can proactively connect with reps from across the industry for support that ultimately helps improve patient's lives."

Veeva Engage Connect makes chat-like messaging and content sharing simple and compliant. Field teams can more easily stay connected with HCPs via:

Compliant, two-way messaging : Pharma reps and medical science liaisons (MSLs) can securely chat with HCP customers anytime, anywhere to deliver timely information on potential treatments.

On demand content and resources : HCPs can quickly find or request educational materials, samples, patient resources, or services.

Simple scheduling: HCPs can request in-person or remote meetings, show office hour preferences, view upcoming meetings, and launch video calls directly from the app.

"Doctors prefer interacting with reps and MSLs on their terms and are asking for more convenient access to information and resources," said Bryce Davis, senior director, Veeva Engage strategy. "Veeva Engage Connect is helping deepen relationships between HCPs and life sciences companies by enabling simple two-way engagement across multiple companies and brands in a single app—advancing the industry toward a pharma on demand world."

Engage Connect is part of the Veeva Engage platform that enables anytime, any channel engagement through video, phone calls, contactless in-person interactions, or chat. Initially introduced to early adopters as MyVeeva for Doctors, the new Veeva Engage Connect capabilities will be available for biopharma field teams next month. HCPs will be able to connect and meet with participating life science commercial teams using their existing Veeva Engage app, which is available in the Apple app store and Google Play.

To learn more about the Veeva Engage platform, life sciences industry professionals can register for today's Veeva Commercial and Medical Summit Connect Europe at veeva.com/eu/summit. Veeva also released news about new innovations to Veeva CRM at today's Summit.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva CRM Engage Connect, visit: veeva.com/EngageConnect

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Contact: Deivis Mercado Veeva Systems 925-226-8821 deivis.mercado@veeva.com Kiran May Veeva Systems +44-796-643-2912 kiran.may@veeva.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veeva Systems