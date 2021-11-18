Uplift, the Buy Now Pay Later Leader in Travel Offers 3 Month Interest-Free Payments in First Ever “Zero Percent Event” Black Friday/Cyber Monday Promotion

Stretch the Saving further with this Special Offer from Uplift and Select Travel Partners - 'Give the Gift of Uplift' or Book that Dream Vacation and Save

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift , the leading enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution serving the world's top travel brands offers a limited-time special for Black Friday/Cyber Monday buyers with a 3 month, interest-free promotion on bookings made from November 25-30, 2021. Consumers can maximize the travel deals available during this five-day promotion for even more savings when selecting Uplift as their method of payment when booking.

Visit dozens of select Uplift partners from flights, cruises, vacation packages and more at Uplift.com. Begin your pre-holiday shopping and save on these remarkable deals from the warm beaches of Hawaii, to the breathtaking cruises at sea - customers can find the perfect getaway and adventures that suit every traveler's desire.

This is the ideal time of year to 'Give the Gift of Uplift' by utilizing Uplift's BNPL monthly installments to book travel for loved ones or friends for the holiday season and beyond. With low monthly payment options that fit any consumer's budget, bringing everyone together for the holidays this year can be even easier. If it's flying grandparents' home for the big family meal, or ringing in the new year on the deck of a cruise ship - Uplift can help with stress-free installments.

Customers can now spread the cost of their travel over simple and affordable monthly payments with Uplift at checkout. With Uplift's BNPL installments, consumers can book their dream vacation and spread the cost over time, rather than paying in full at booking. There are no late fees or prepayment penalties, and travel can happen before completing all payments.

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel brands to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com .

