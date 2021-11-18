Suburban Propane Joins Forces with Happy Hats for Kids in Hospitals to Provide More than 1,300 Holiday Hats and Hero Club Gift Packages to Children in Local Hospitals

WHIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today joined forces with Happy Hats for Kids in Hospitals, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Torrance, CA that creates and donates superhero hats and Hero Club Gift Packages with bilingual books, crayons and stickers to children with cancer, COVID-19, and other life-threatening illnesses. Suburban Propane's donation will fund more than 1,300 superhero hats and Hero Club Gift Packages, which will be provided to kids in more than 65 local hospitals.

Representatives from Suburban Propane, Happy Hats for Kids, and the City of Torrance decorated superhero and holiday hats and assembled Hero Club Gift Packages with bilingual books, crayons and stickers which will be provided to children with cancer, COVID-19, and other life-threatening illnesses. Suburban Propane’s donation will fund more than 1,300 hats and Hero Club Gift Packages to kids in more than 65 Torrance-area hospitals.

On November 17th, volunteers from Suburban Propane's Torrance location, along with Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey, Torrance Councilmember Aurelio Mattucci, and Torrance Councilmember George Chen, gathered at the Happy Hats for Kids in Hospitals headquarters to decorate superhero and holiday hats and assemble Hero Club Gift Packages. The completed packages were then provided to Providence TrinityKids Care hospice.

"The City of Torrance is so appreciative of Suburban Propane's generous donation to Happy Hats for Kids in Hospitals, providing more than 1,300 Hero Hats and Hero Club Gift Packages to children in hospitals across the county," said Mayor Patrick Furey, City of Torrance. "Throughout my career, I have focused on issues facing children in Los Angeles County and deeply understand how an act of kindness can make a big difference in a child's life."

"We are so honored to help extend the incredible work of Sheri Waldstein and the Happy Hats for Kids in Hospitals organization," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We hope this special delivery will help bring cheer to the kids at Providence TrinityKids Care, as well as those at many other local hospitals throughout the holiday season."

"We are delighted to receive such a generous donation to our heartwarming charity Happy Hats for Kids in Hospitals," said Sheri Waldstein, Founder/Executive Director, Happy Hats for Kids in Hospitals. "The creatively decorated hats made by Suburban Propane's employees will bring smiles and happiness to hospitalized children and those in hospice. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The collaboration is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company's footprint in the United States. This year, SuburbanCares undertook initiatives to help children in numerous underserved communities; including Albany, NY; Boise, ID; Detroit, MI; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; and New Brunswick, NJ.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About Happy Hats for Kids in Hospitals

Happy Hats for Kids in Hospitals is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Torrance, CA. Founder, Sheri Waldstein, designs the unique Happy Hats and the organization has produced and donated over a million creative Happy Hats to children with cancer, COVID-19, and other life-threatening illnesses. For more information, please visit www.happyhatsforkids.org .

