Stream Data Centers Appoints Yvonne Deir as Vice President of Hyperscale Leasing and Development Deir's Extensive Experience and Insight will Drive Stream's Enhanced Growth in the Hyperscale and Cloud Sector

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , an industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprises, is proud to announce the expansion of its leasing and sales team with the strategic addition of Yvonne Deir as Vice President of Hyperscale Leasing and Development. Leveraging her rich background in the data center industry, Deir will support Stream's strategic goals to ensure the company is optimally supporting its growing customer base across hyperscale and cloud requirements.

Prior to joining Stream, Deir served as the Strategic Director of Sales, West Region, for CoreSite. She also served as the Director of Sales, West Region, for Aptum (formerly Peer1Network), a global hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider.

"I was drawn to Stream as my next step not only because of its dedicated service style and robust suite of high-quality solutions, but because of the quality of its customer base. Ninety percent of Stream's capacity is leased by Fortune 100 companies, and it's meeting this challenge of delivering the right capabilities to the world's most demanding customers that excites me," comments Deir. "Stream has proven that it can provide exceptional support to customers' digital transformations, and I look forward to complementing that existing talent with what I can bring to the company."

Stream Data Centers delivers a complete menu of mission-critical data center services , including hyperscale developments, powered shells, build-to-suit solutions, adaptable turnkey colocation and more. Stream's real estate development expertise and dedicated service style sets it apart from large REITs or private equity firms, empowering customers with a unique level of stability and flexibility. This approach delivers the tailored solutions that sophisticated users require — from strategic site selection, delivery of powered shells and build-to-suit projects to adaptable, turnkey facilities coupled with the advantage of a large in-house energy procurement services offering.

"We're thrilled to welcome Yvonne to the team, and we're excited to add another team member with an outstanding reputation and specialized tenure serving the hyperscale and cloud space," comments Chris Bair, Senior Vice President of Sales and Leasing. "We pride ourselves on our people, and Yvonne is one of the rare individuals who can always be counted on to deliver outstanding performance with the highest level of integrity."

"Adding Yvonne to the team is a great testament to what Stream has built over the past 22 years in the data center industry. Continuing to attract highly sought-after top performers like Yvonne is the key to delivering the results our customers have come to expect," states Rob Kennedy, Co-Managing Partner of Stream. "Yvonne's cloud and hyperscale expertise aligns well with our portfolio and serving offerings, and we look forward to seeing how her individual perspective supports a new phase of success."

Stream Data Centers continues to comprehensively support new and expanding data requirements. Most recently, the company announced the commissioning of a new 418,000-square-foot hyperscale data center in Goodyear, Arizona , where at full build, this location will be the region's largest multi-tenant data center campus. Stream is also expanding its footprint with a second data center in Chicago's Elk Grove Village with a 32 MW data center campus ready for early occupancy in Q2 2022.

To learn more about Stream Data Centers, visit www.streamdatacenters.com .

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of its inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. To date, the company has acquired, developed and managed 24 data center campuses nationally, while leadership has remained consistent for all 22 years.

Stream speculatively develops turnkey data centers and delivers build-to-suit solutions for hyperscale and enterprise users -- all on a mission to make data center deployment a great experience for customers. Additionally, Stream provides Energy Procurement Services with a focus on low cost, renewable energy options. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners , a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. With $3.3 billion in annual transactions and over 250 million square feet of commercial space leased or managed in some of the most active real estate markets coast to coast, Stream Realty Partners is one of the most successful commercial real estate firms in the country.

