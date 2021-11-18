Social Network For Audio Creators, Logcast, To Launch Globally

Audio-first social network app wants to change the way we connect through short-form audio clips, giving conversation and web3 monetization tools to audio creators

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logcast launches their highly-anticipated app globally, which will reconstruct the way audio creators create, monetize and distribute their content — offering one-tap audio creation, unlockable fan experiences, and next-gen monetization tools like spoken audio NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Logcast Co-Founders, Johanna Hoof and Leni Andronicos

Logcast, which is out in the App Store now on iOS, is a social network app empowering the next generation of audio creators. Built out of Sweden, the app lets people record and share short-form audio updates (known as "logs"), up to ten minutes long, instantly with one tap. For the first time, podcasting has been made social — you can follow friends, join conversations, share your ideas and soon earn money directly from your listeners.



The Stockholm-based startup, founded by Johanna Hoof and Leni Andronicos, enables anyone with a smartphone to create audio experiences within seconds; users are able to record and share content on the go with "one tap". Once creators have recorded their voice, they can publish it instantly, or choose to edit the clip, add a photo and share it with their community on the app. In an attempt to encourage authentic content creation, the app doesn't allow pre-recorded uploads; instead, users have one shot at pressing the record button, recording the content and publishing.

With Logcast, audio creators can build and monetise their fan relationships by delivering interactive audio experiences exclusively to their biggest supporters, giving creators more direct control over their growing success.

"We see three specific challenges faced by audio creators today — creation, distribution and monetization. The process to create audio content, like podcasts, is difficult, meaning the scope of who can get involved and succeed in the space is narrow," says Leni Andronicos, co-founder & CEO.

"Our goal is to help them create, distribute and monetize their content on their own terms — direct to their fans. We believe crypto-powered monetization tools like NFTs play a big part in this future, and will allow our creators to cultivate a superfan community on Logcast. This is the future of fan-to-creator relationships and digital content ownership."

Creators upload content recorded on-the-go and in the moment, which they wouldn't typically share on traditional social or audio streaming platforms. It's a more authentic alternative to the more polished music or podcast rollouts that we see today. As a creator, it's empowering to share moments with your community as they happen, and test out creativity in a lower-stakes environment.

"We believe that courting the millions of people who listen to podcasts but have never recorded one means building tools that make voice content distribution easy, instant and social," adds co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Johanna Hoof. "Unlike other players who cater to the top 2% of creators, Logcast exists for the other 98% of people who still have something to say. We are democratizing this industry and making it available for everyone."

Logcast makes the traditionally one-sided experience of podcasting social for the first time, with users able to follow their friends, create Projects, join groups (or "Circles"), send private messages, and discover personalised experiences as served by the app's recommendation engine. It's been described as a personalized "micro podcast" reel — or if you took a podcast app, crossed it with Twitter and added a dash of TikTok.

Ahead of its North American launch today, Logcast received new investment from American creators, entertainment stars and music executives, including Star of Showtime's 'The Chi' Jacob Latimore, Girvan "Fly" Henry (Think It's A Game Records), streaming executive J.R. McKee, and Drew de Leon (Alamo Records / The Digilogue), helping to drive awareness and accelerate the app's growth in the US market.

Logcast's unique features:

Logcast gives audio creators more control on how to monetize their work, allowing the creator to have complete ownership of their monetization. Audio clips are created, distributed and will eventually have unlockable paid experiences that the creator can adjust within the app itself.

The eventual roll out of self-service spoken audio NFTs in the platform, currently in private beta with select creators.

Users can record, share and listen to content using only AirPods, making it one of the few apps that allows you to put down a hand-held device and communicate solely through voice. Mirroring the ebb and flow of a real life conversation.

Instant, one tap audio recording (live and spontaneous, the next generation of podcasting), allowing for up to ten minutes of recording per log.

Since the launch of its public beta in April this year, thousands of creators, including music artists, comedians, sports stars, and health & lifestyle experts, have joined the platform, with over 40,000 minutes of content streamed.

Current investors in Logcast include global tech and entertainment executives Jonas Siljemark (former Vice President, Warner Music Nordics), Niklas Carlheim-Mueller (former Vice President, Ericsson), Adam Jafer (founder of VOI Technology), and Jens Nygård (Vice President, Episerver), and is advised by Simon Telian (Managing Director, Advanced Blockchain AG) and Juan Serruya (former Head of Engineering at Spotify New York).

Learn more about Logcast by visiting their website or downloading the Logcast app in the App Store .

