Perfectly sized to seamlessly stack with the Mac mini and the ideal storage and connectivity expansion companion for Thunderbolt™ or USB equipped computers and devices

OWC Announces miniStack STX World's First Thunderbolt™ 4 Certified Storage and Hub Expansion Solution Perfectly sized to seamlessly stack with the Mac mini and the ideal storage and connectivity expansion companion for Thunderbolt™ or USB equipped computers and devices

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, announces the OWC miniStack STX, the world's first Thunderbolt™ 4 Certified storage and hub expansion solution that seamlessly stacks with the Mac mini. It is also a Plug and Play expansion companion for Thunderbolt™ or USB-equipped Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, and Android tablets. Three Thunderbolt™ 4 (USB-C compatible) ports connect to millions of Thunderbolt™, USB-C and future USB4 devices and accessories. A universal HDD/SSD bay and an NVMe M.2 SSD slot provide massive storage capacity expansion and can be combined in a RAID 1 configuration. With up to 770MB/s of storage performance, the OWC miniStack STX is great for bandwidth-intensive video editing, photography, audio, virtual machines, and everyday data backup and access tasks. Its heat-dissipating aircraft-grade aluminum with an internal heat sink and high-efficiency fan provides cool, nearly silent operation.

OWC miniStack STX

The OWC miniStack STX lets you edit, save and access like a pro with multiple drive configurations available. Move 5GB of GoPro footage in about 6 seconds. Transfer 1000's of photos of that priceless event in mere seconds. Use the SATA drive for Time Machine or File History backups while working off the NVMe drive. With heavyweight performance like this, the OWC miniStack STX is great for multi-stream compressed 4K video editing, photography, audio, virtual machines, and everyday data tasks. Building your music setup can be daunting, but with two configurable drives in the OWC miniStack STX, it's easy to create a pro audio storage powerhouse for recording and playback of essential tracks in real-time. You can even store your entire loop and sample libraries on the NVMe SSD for in-a-flash use with near-zero latency.



The OWC miniStack STX lets you expand your connections by connecting to nearly any past, present, or future device and accessory via three Thunderbolt™ 4 (USB-C) ports. Just like the miniStack STX's innovative storage capability, these three ports have a second super ability. They reinvent the daisy chain by allowing you to create three independent chains with up to five Thunderbolt™, USB, or display devices. You can now also remove devices from one chain without affecting the other chain(s).



"We understand having confidence in gear reliability is paramount to our customers, and OWC is constantly developing revolutionary products to complement Apple's innovations," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC." While great for the Apple Mac mini, the OWC miniStack STX packs a lot of capabilities in a small footprint that expands the functionality of any Mac or PC notebook or desktop computer."

If you own a 2018 Intel Mac mini or the latest M1 version, the internal factory drive can't be upgraded, making it no longer a reason to sell your beloved little powerhouse. The OWC miniStack STX maximizes your mini's investment with a mighty capacity punch for a fraction of the time and money you would spend in buying and setting up a new machine. You're not left behind if you own a Mac, PC, or device equipped with USB-A only. With a USB-C to USB-A adapter cable (sold separately), you can utilize the OWC miniStack STX's SATA drive bay to transfer data to/from your machine, plus infuse your trusty setup with additional device connectivity.

"Thunderbolt 4™ technology enables our partners like OWC to deliver super-fast storage and abundant docking capabilities in new ways," said Jason Ziller, General Manager of Intel's Client Connectivity Division. "Thunderbolt™ 4 continues to build on the innovation of Thunderbolt™ 3 for a truly universal cable connectivity experience, and we're proud that Thunderbolt™ 4 has just been recognized as a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree6 for its design, innovation, and engineering."



OWC miniStack STX Highlights:

Massive capacity: add over 200x greater data storage to your Mac mini 1

Mega Thunderbolt ™ : use more accessories and devices with three Thunderbolt ™ 4 (USB-C) ports

Maximum compatibility: use with Thunderbolt ™ or USB equipped Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets virtually anything that supports external storage 2, 3

More Connectivity: add a mix of up to five Thunderbolt ™ devices, three USB devices, and two displays 2, 5

Power while working: 60W of notebook charging power via Thunderbolt ™ or USB-C

Pro-grade performance: save/access/backup data and edit 4K video with up to 770MB/s real-world tested performance

Easy backups: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

Data Security: RAID 1 support

Plug and play: includes Thunderbolt ™ cable

Whisper-quiet: aluminum housing with internal heat sink and high-efficiency cooling fan provides cool, nearly silent operation

Pricing & Availability

The OWC miniStack STX is available for pre-order now on Macsales.com starting at $299.00.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get Social

Follow OWC on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter .

© 2021 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt™ are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

1 Based on 2018 Mac mini with factory equipped 128GB SSD vs miniStack STX with 18TB HDD and 8TB NVMe SSD.



2 Thunderbolt™ 4 devices like miniStack STX are not supported for use with legacy Thunderbolt™ 1 and 2 machines via Apple's Thunderbolt™ adapter. Use with a Mac, PC, or device equipped with USB-A only requires USB-C to USB-A cable (sold separately). Up to two external displays supported by Intel Mac machines over Thunderbolt™ connection. M1 Macs support one external display over Thunderbolt™.

3 Use of miniStack STX with a USB-C or USB-A host allows use of the miniStack STX's SATA drive only and use of its ports for USB accessories only.

4 Storage examples for illustrative purposes only. Individual results may be different based on variety of factors including specific file size and format, settings, features, software, and other factors. Storage estimates based on the following:

12-megapixel camera with 4MB image sizes

4-minute average 4MB MP3 songs

4-minute average uncompressed Apple Lossless (ALAC) songs

1080p HD videos with 5GB average file size

60FPS 24GB/hr

250KB average MS Office document file size

5 Use with Thunderbolt™/Thunderbolt™ 2 peripheral devices requires a certified Thunderbolt™ 3 to Thunderbolt™ 2 (mDP) adapter. Devices such as external drives will operate at Thunderbolt™/Thunderbolt™ 2 speeds.

6 The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

(PRNewsfoto/OWC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OWC