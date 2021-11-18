Mortgage Automator Integrates with Lightning Docs™--A Loan Document Generation System by Geraci LLP

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mortgage Automator, complete loan origination and servicing software for private lenders, announced a new integration with Lightning Docs™, a proprietary cloud-based loan document generation system developed in-house by the attorneys and partners at Geraci LLP.

After winning Innovator of the Year at the 2021 Private Lending Awards organized by Pitbull Conference and the 2021 Service Provider Member of the Year awarded by the American Association of Private Lenders, Mortgage Automator continues to bring innovative solutions to the private lending industry. This includes offering convenient and reliable ways for lenders to stay compliant while not compromising on the efficiency and quality of services they provide.

"We are very excited to partner with Geraci LLP who share our vision and commitment to the digital progress in the private mortgage industry. This integration allows lenders to further optimize their operations while increasing their turnaround times and providing exceptional service to all parties involved," said Joseph Fooks, Mortgage Automator Co-Founder.

Nema Daghbandan, Esq., Partner with Geraci LLP, shares this excitement: "We are honored that Mortgage Automator chose to integrate with Lightning Docs™. This is one stepping stone on the way to full API integration with both systems. Mortgage Automator continues to obsess over the client experience and provide a cutting-edge user experience because of their hunger to provide the most modern technology available to the private lending world. We are excited to start this partnership with their team."

About Mortgage Automator

Mortgage Automator is an advanced end-to-end loan origination & servicing software for private lenders. Perfect for residential, commercial and construction lending (rehab, fix & flips), in seconds, it auto-generates custom documents, compliance reports, ACH payments, and more. With customizable templates, products, user training, and support, Mortgage Automator enables private lending businesses to focus on growth.

About Lightning Docs TM

Lightning DocsTM is a proprietary cloud-based loan document generation system developed in-house by the attorneys and partners at Geraci LLP. Lightning Docs permits its clients to generate business purpose loan documents nationwide at the click of a button. The system will generate any business purpose loan documents including bridge, fix and flip, ground up construction, DSCR rental, portfolio rental, etc. The documents have been used for numerous rated and unrated securitizations and are considered the industry standard for the private lending industry. For more information about Lightning Docs please visit https://lightningdocs.com/ or contact nema@geracillp.com or 949-379-2600.

