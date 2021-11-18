Legends Adds Relay To Power AT&T Stadium Operations

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay, the voice-first communications platform for frontline workers, and Legends Hospitality today announced a new three-year partnership to support the hospitality company's unparalleled concessions innovation at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, is the first NFL stadium to be powered by Relay's next-generation, voice-first technology.

In the deal, Relay will supply over 400 next-generation, voice-first technology devices for staff use at the premier event venue, replacing obsolete walkie-talkies and further modernizing food and beverage operations. This new agreement follows a series of strategic partnerships that securely places Legends as a leader in food and beverage operations innovation.

"It is important to us as an organization to invest in technology when we know that it will provide added value to ticket holders and customers," said C.T. Nice, Senior Vice President at Legends. "We are compelled to meet the 21st-century demands of customers by optimizing our inventory, communications, and workflow. We believe Relay will be the right partner to help us continue to enhance that 360-degree service solution."

The pocket-size device, weighing less than half a pound, will be allocated to stewards, suite expeditors, servers, runners, barbacks, managers and supervisors, to provide cloud-based Slack-like communications and inventory management for the nearly 300 points of sale and 350 suites at the stadium.

"The partnership marks this as the first NFL stadium to be powered by Relay," said Barbara Sharnak, Vice President, Business Development & Marketing Strategy at Relay. "We're proud to work with the best-in-class hospitality operator in Legends at the iconic AT&T Stadium property to provide the most sophisticated communications technology for food and beverage operations that ultimately will enhance the complete fan experience."

Relay's sophisticated technology is a significant upgrade from traditional walkie-talkies that have not kept pace with 21st-century use and demands. While traditional two-way radios are limited by range and repeaters, a Relay operates on WiFi and 4G networks that enable users to stay in communications with their colleagues much like how a smartphone works. Users are able to switch between different channels to communicate with different groups or teams. However, unlike traditional two-way radios, with Relay, similar to the workplace application Slack, users can create as many channels as they need to get work done and invite only selected people to those channels. Similarly, Relay allows users to easily "ping" individual users directly for one-on-one communication.

Outside of communication needs, the data, analytics and mapping capabilities of the devices and their ability to integrate into sophisticated operations systems are recognized for aiding robust operations like Legends in finding operational efficiencies. Relay features include:

GPS and 3D-mapping capabilities: Allow logistics to better distribute staff quickly via a cloud-connected dashboard feature

Accountability & verification: Validates employees responsible for delivery or receiving of goods and services via auto-capture

Panic alert: A single-button panic button solution to provide employers with the tools they need to give their employees the added protections they require

Language translation feature with 15 available languages for team members to use to communicate more effectively internally and externally

Team communications and notifications via pre-recorded messages for the start and end of shifts

The average ticket holder will not necessarily see the Relays in use. The devices are discrete and Bluetooth-enabled so that suite service providers can stay connected with their teams without being disruptive to the guest experience.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide - Global Planning, Global Sales, Hospitality, Global Partnerships, Global Merchandise and Global Technology Solutions - offering clients and partners a 360-degree service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow Legends at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

About Relay

Relay is a communications platform for frontline teams that replaces the smartphone and makes the walkie-talkie obsolete. A product of the team behind Republic Wireless, the push-to-talk, voice-first hand-held Relay device is easier to use than a simple walkie-talkie, has nationwide range with 4G LTE and WiFi, and is built upon a powerful and flexible software platform that can rapidly adapt to the needs of virtually any team. Relay's vision is to empower frontline teams with technology that allows them to safely and quickly connect to the people and information they need to get their jobs done more efficiently. For more information, visit www.relaypro.com.

