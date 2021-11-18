Health Carousel appoints digital technology innovator, Zack Storer as CTPO

CINCINNATI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel, one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected providers of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions, has named Zack Storer as its new Chief Technology & Product Officer (CTPO). Health Carousel's digital advancement in recent years resulted in the acquisition of Lucidity, a digital platform for physician staffing, and the launch of 'On Demand', an omni-channel platform that empowers healthcare professionals to find, apply and work assignments across the country. On Demand is accessible across the company's three travel nursing brands – Tailored Healthcare Staffing, Next Travel Nursing, and Medical Staffing Options – and is currently being customized for its Passport USA international staffing brand. The appointment of Zack Storer as CTPO further reinforces the company's position as a leader in digital transformation of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions.

Storer is a seasoned and accomplished digital innovator, who has led digital transformation across a spectrum of companies, from early and late-stage startups to iconic multi-billion-dollar public enterprises. As the leader of digital technologies and a co-founder of Kroger's digital transformation, Storer manifested an organization and engineering culture that brought to life capabilities that have transformed the retail industry. As chief growth officer for News Corp's CPG & retail media business (News America) Storer led P&Ls, digital, technology, and product organizations. He founded Angel Equity to expand innovation across industries and has led as strategic chief technology officer (CTO) with companies that span the nation's largest indoor vertical farming startup Bowery Farming and the MRO industry's W.W. Grainger, Inc. As a relentlessly curious pioneer, Storer has attended Cornell, MIT, the d.School at Stanford, and was honored by the University of Cincinnati's College of Applied Science in 2008 for lifetime achievement.

"One of the things that matters most in my life is making positive impacts in everyday lives," said Storer. "How we use our time and who we spend it with is one of the most precious things on earth. I believe Health Carousel is positioned to not only support the health and wellbeing of millions of patients across the country through skilled healthcare professionals but also deeply cares about their associates and shaping the future of the industry with advanced technologies."

Storer will be leading Health Carousel's newly combined product and technology engineering organizations and enabling strategic growth through technology platforms and new services in partnership with Chief Digital Officer, John Sebastian and Chief Information Officer, Kevin Armour.

"I'm very proud of the progress of our digital initiatives to date, and the addition of Zack Storer should accelerate our product and technology transformation as a premier digitally-led healthcare staffing and workforce solutions organization," said Bill DeVille, CEO and co-founder of Health Carousel. "Storer is uniquely qualified for this role, having successfully led several other companies across key growth phases and we are confident that he will have an even bigger impact for Health Carousel."

ABOUT HEALTH CAROUSEL

Health Carousel is a total talent management company with a leading portfolio of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions: Health Carousel Travel Network, Health Carousel Locum Network, Health Carousel International Network, and Health Carousel Workforce Solutions. By delivering highly qualified healthcare professionals across a range of in-demand healthcare professions, as well as strategic clinical, MSP and workforce solutions, we are working to ensure every patient in the United States of America has access to a qualified healthcare professional, when and where they are needed.

In 2021, Health Carousel was recognized by Staffing Industry Analyst's (SIA) as one of the fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms, the 9th largest healthcare staffing company in the nation, and was listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list for the fifth consecutive year.

For more information about Health Carousel visit www.healthcarousel.com

