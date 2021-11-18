DDN Honored with Multiple Esteemed HPC Awards for Achievements in Supercomputing in Solving the Most Prominent Global Issues DDN Earns Editors' Choice in HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards under the "Best HPC Storage Product Category" for 11th Consecutive Year

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced it has earned multiple accolades, including Editors' Choice in the Best HPC Storage Product category for the 11th consecutive year in the 19th annual HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, presented at the 2021 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC21) – the industry's premier supercomputing event, held in St. Louis, Missouri. Being honored with these awards for the past 16 years substantiate DDN as the storage vendor of choice among HPC customers, delivering the most robust systems and innovative intelligent technology to address the most demanding HPC, AI and analytics challenges.

"Advancements in medical research and the rapid adoption of electronic health records continue to grow and have put storage infrastructure in the critical path. Gathering, accessing and processing this data quickly is imperative," said Dr. James Coomer, senior VP of products, DDN. "With EXAScaler and A3I, we're meeting the demanding and critical data-intensive workflows of our customers, providing powerful and dependable performance that scales easily and removes data management risks with efficiency and speed – regardless of the size of the challenge. Being recognized with accolades by the HPC community and a worldwide audience of end users is a testament to the innovation of DDN solutions that provide features and functionality that can't be found anywhere else."



DDN's 2021 HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards include:

Editors' Choice – Best HPC Storage Product or Technology: DDN EXAScaler®

DDN EXAScaler is the most powerful file system for AI, analytics and HPC. DDN extends its leadership in parallel file systems with EXA6 , the foundation for stronger security, enriched data services and end-to-end data management. Developed and optimized using the latest advances in filesystem software technology, EXA6 is fully-optimized to deliver data with high-throughput, low-latency and massive concurrency using a shared parallel architecture that can scale flexibly, bringing dramatic performance and economic benefits.

Editors' Choice – Best Use of High Performance Data Analytics & Artificial Intelligence: Researchers at University of Florida using DDN A 3 I® and NVIDIA

The GatorTron™ research project at the University of Florida uses an academic hospital's clinical notes to train a Natural Language Processing (NLP) model to recognize medical terminology. Using DDN's A 3 I storage and NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD ™ technology, it's the largest NLP trained model at this time.

Readers' Choice - Best Use of HPC in Response to Societal Plights (Urgent Computing, COVID-19): COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium using DDN in partnership with Dell and Lenovo

The The COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK) is a national collaborative organization that delivers rapid, large-scale whole-genome virus sequencing to local NHS centers and the UK government. This data, when combined with epidemiological and clinical information, will inform critical interventions and policy decisions during the current UK COVID-19 epidemic. This year COG-UK expanded its CLIMB-COVID project, using hardware from DDN, Dell, Lenovo and others to sequence and aggregate over 675,000 coronavirus genomes and broadening the project to include samples from around the world.

The coveted annual HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process involving the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC community and are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis.

"Every year it is our pleasure to connect with and honor the HPC community through our Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, and 2021 marked an exceptional showing of industry innovation," said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of HPCwire. "Between our worldwide readership of HPC experts and an unparalleled panel of editors, the Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards represent resounding recognition throughout the industry. Our congratulations go out to all of the winners."



More information on these awards can be found at the HPCwire website (http://www.HPCwire.com) or on Twitter through the following hashtag: #HPCwireAwards.



About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government, and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

About HPCwire

HPCwire is the #1 news and information resource covering the fastest computers in the world and the people who run them. With a legacy dating back to 1986, HPCwire has enjoyed a legacy of world-class editorial and journalism, making it the news source of choice selected by science, technology and business professionals interested in high performance and data-intensive computing. Visit HPCwire at www.hpcwire.com.

