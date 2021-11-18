ABB Offers Simple Solution to Mitigating Climate Change, Overregulation

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 100 years, ABB has focused on building a better motor – one that uses less electricity. As the world's population continues to rapidly grow, the necessity of enhanced energy efficiency is becoming increasingly imperative. With a rising population comes a greater demand for electricity, and increased industrial pressure on the environment as a result. Changes in the climate stemming from this environmental pressure has not gone unnoticed either by consumers or governments that share a growing concern for the potential consequences of this worsening situation, giving way to a global conversation that seeks tangible solutions to reverse the related adverse effects on society.

Dr. Prakash Rao, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Research Scientist and co-author of a recent report entitled U.S. Industrial and Commercial Motor System Market Assessment Report, suggests North American industrial leaders have an opportunity to take charge and lead this conversation by making decisions to proactively alleviate these environmental pressures and mitigate the government's cause to levy additional regulatory mandates on industry. The report states that by upgrading the U.S. industrial infrastructure with new generation energy-efficient technologies, businesses can significantly improve their energy consumption.

"We would prefer to work with our customers to make these changes on their own, rather than have more regulation mandated," Jesse Henson, ABB's NEMA Motor Division President, said in a recent interview on the role of energy efficiency in environmental stewardship. "We are fortunate that our technology has outpaced the regulations, and the minimum standards are a good basis from which to move forward."

What makes this strategy in combatting climate change and overregulation so compelling is that the opportunity to act exists practically everywhere with 45% of the world's electricity used to power electric motors in buildings and industrial processes. Globally, electric motors consume approximately 70% of electricity used in industrial applications. According to Rao's report, most electric motors installed today are outdated and inefficient. By replacing existing motors with high-efficiency motors and variable speed drives technology, businesses can help reduce energy efficiency up to 30% and significantly slow the rate at which they are contributing to climate change. In most cases, the savings as a result of a company's increased energy efficiency can achieve a full return on the cost to install new generation technology within approximately two years of the original investment.

"Reducing electricity consumption is good for our communities, our businesses and the earth overall," Henson said. "By choosing to invest in new generations of motor technologies and reducing the amount of electricity we consume, we can immediately start creating a sustainable tomorrow today."

For more information on how commercial and industrial leaders can proactively take part in the energy efficiency movement being championed by ABB, by implementing simple solutions that address mounting concerns over the changing environmental, business and regulatory landscape in the U.S., follow ABB Motors and Drives on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter or visit https://new.abb.com/us/us-motion-business-area/.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

ABB Motion keeps the world turning, while saving energy every day. Our pioneering drives, motors, generators, and traction converters are driving the low-carbon future for industries, cities, infrastructure and transportation. Through our global presence we are always close to serve our customers. With our products and services we help them optimize energy efficiency, improve safety and reliability and achieve precise control of their applications. https://new.abb.com/us/us-motion-business-area/

