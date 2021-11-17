NTT Application Security Named 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Application Security Division of NTT Ltd., a world leader in application security, today announced that it has been named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing. NTT Application Security received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 based on 53 reviews and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience deploying the company's application security testing platform.

Vendors recognized as Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing meet or exceed both the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption. Gartner® defines the Application Security Testing market as the buyers and sellers of products and services designed to analyze and test applications for security vulnerabilities.

"Customer experience is at the core of everything we do, and we're very proud to be named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Application Security Testing," said Craig Hinkley, chief executive officer at NTT Application Security. "We feel that this recognition exemplifies our work in safeguarding web applications and APIs during a complex and volatile era of enterprise digital transformation while never losing focus on our customers' needs."

NTT Application Security received reviews during the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice 18-month evaluation period ending Aug. 31, 2021, with customer feedback including:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. Working with organizations around the world, we achieve business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. Our global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at hello.global.ntt

