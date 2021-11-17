New Car Seat Rotates to Bring Baby Nearly a Foot Closer to Parent When Getting Baby In and Out of Car

Baby Jogger® Announces New Innovation with City Turn™ Convertible Car Seat New Car Seat Rotates to Bring Baby Nearly a Foot Closer to Parent When Getting Baby In and Out of Car

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Jogger® announces the launch of the City Turn™ Convertible Car Seat, an innovation that offers a one-hand 180-degree rotation in rear-facing mode and brings a child 10 inches closer to the parent when getting them in and out of the car. With a passion to develop unique products that offer a safe, stylish and convenient way for families to adventure together, Baby Jogger created this rotating seat to help make in and out of the car easier and more comfortable by allowing parents to maintain a more upright posture throughout.

Available in three colorways, including Onyx Black, Phantom Grey and Paloma Greige, the City Turn is a convertible car seat that transforms from rear-facing harness (4-50 lb.) to forward-facing harness (22-65 lb.), so it can grow with the child. The 50 lb. rear-facing weight limit combined with the turn feature helps keep children rear-facing longer. It features a 10-position headrest, five-position recline as well as COOLMAX® moisture-wicking material, keeping the child cool and comfortable.

"Baby Jogger recognized a serious need to provide parents, especially those who are recently post-partum or older caregivers like grandparents, with an easier way to get a child in and out of the car," said Laurel Hurd, Segment President, Learning & Development. "The City Turn car seat not only rotates, but actually brings the child nearly a foot closer to the adult for a more convenient and premium experience for both the parent and child alike."

Alongside innovation and style, safety continues to be a top priority at Baby Jogger. The City Turn offers an audible click when the car seat is locked in rear-facing mode, so parents can feel assured that the car seat is safely secured. This seat has also been tested with TRUE Test Plus™ safety standards, which meet or exceed the US Federal Motor Vehicle Standard (FMVSS) 213 and are engineered to help protect the child in rollover, side, front and rear collisions.

The City Turn is currently available for pre-order online at Albee Baby, buybuybaby, PishPosh Baby and The Baby Cubby (MSRP: $499.99) and will be more widely available later this month at www.babyjogger.com. As the latest addition to the Baby Jogger refreshed product line, the City Turn embodies the brand's new look through its bold design as well as chic colors, finishes and fabrics.

For more details on the Baby Jogger City Turn and brand refresh, visit www.babyjogger.com and follow @babyjogger on Instagram , YouTube and Facebook . For proper product use, please refer to the safety and instructions included on the packaging and manuals.

About Baby Jogger

Baby Jogger products are crafted for active parents who want to share their adventures with their children. Since creating the very first jogging stroller in 1984, Baby Jogger has expanded beyond joggers and created baby gear to feed every passion and lifestyle – strollers for travel or off-road adventures, lightweight car seats and slim highchairs to simplify city living. Baby Jogger supports parents and kids living life to the fullest, cultivating curiosity, taking on new adventures and rounding the corner to their dreams. Baby Jogger is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

