GLOBAL CAMPAIGN TAPS HEIDI GARDNER & MIKEY DAY OF NBC'S SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE TO COMICALLY COMMUNICATE HOW UGG IS THE PERFECT PRESENT FOR EVERY CHARACTER ON ANYONE'S GIFT LIST

UGG Chooses Humor This Holiday To Highlight Brand As The Go-To Gift-Giving Destination GLOBAL CAMPAIGN TAPS HEIDI GARDNER & MIKEY DAY OF NBC'S SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE TO COMICALLY COMMUNICATE HOW UGG IS THE PERFECT PRESENT FOR EVERY CHARACTER ON ANYONE'S GIFT LIST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) unveils its global holiday campaign featuring comedians Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day from NBC's Saturday Night Live. Three laugh-out-loud skits humorously highlight how UGG® is for every character on everyone's gift list—even the most challenging. From the spoiled teen to the proud mom who doesn't want anything and the dad who only wants socks, UGG® is and will always be the trusted gifting destination and one-stop shop for the perfect present.

UGG Holiday 2021 Campaign

"Choosing the perfect gift for a challenging person on your list is a shared experience we all can relate to," said Lindsey Dicola Dashoff, Senior Director, Global Brand Communications & PR, UGG® & Koolaburra by UGG®. "This holiday, we chose to express ourselves through humor by partnering with Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day of Saturday Night Live on three hilarious skits that highlight how UGG is your one-stop shop for the season, no matter what the gifting challenge may be."

"Aside from being cozy, laughing is truly the best feeling," said comedian Heidi Gardner. "Being able to help bring humor to UGG's holiday campaign and embody these challenging characters to gift wasn't just fun, it was a clouds-on-my-feet dream come true. And I know now what I'll be getting everyone on my gift list this year."

FOR "THE PROUD MOM"

Classic Mini Stellar Sequin in Medallion, $170; Scuffette Stellar Sequin in Lilac Frost, $100;

Coquette in Chestnut, $120; Scuff Sis in Chestnut, $100

Available beginning Nov. 11

FOR "THE DAD WHO ONLY WANTS SOCKS"

Fluff It Pop in Red Wine/Terracotta, $110; Tasman in Samba Red, $100; Fluff You in Samba Red Fluff, $100;

Neumel in Chestnut, $130; Ascot in Black, $110; Scuff in Black, $80

Available beginning Nov. 11

FOR "THE SPOILED TEEN"

Classic Mini Metallic Sparkle in Soft Gold, $160; Fluff Yeah in Sweet Plum Multi, $110; Fluff Yeah Bling in Soft Coral, $110

Available beginning Nov. 11

Recognizing the importance of giving back, especially during the holiday season, UGG® is proud to donate$75,000 to three nonprofit organizations which are thematically linked to its campaign skits. Making life-changing work happen around the world, "The Proud Mom" chose Every Mother Counts, a foundation committed to ensuring women have access to quality, respectful, and equitable maternity care around the globe; Dovetail Project, chosen by "The Dad Who Only Wants Socks" is based in Chicago and gives young African-American and Hispanic fathers—ages 17 to 24—the skills and support they need to be better fathers for their children and better men in their communities; and OneGoal, chosen by "The Spoiled Teen" is an organization working to create a world where all students can earn a college degree and define their future.

On Nov. 30, UGG® will further amplify its philanthropic efforts by participating in Giving Tuesday—a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. During the full 24 hours PST on of Nov. 30, 2021, UGG® will give $25 of the marked retail price of the Fluff Yeah (kids' sizes included), Super Fluff, and Fluffita in Ribbon Red and Fluff You in Samba Red sold in UGG® retail stores and on UGG.com to the three foundations—with a maximum guaranteed total donation of $30,000.

Fluff Yeah in Ribbon Red, $100, $75, $65 & $55;

Super Fluff in Ribbon Red, $120; Fluffita in Ribbon Red, $110; Fluff You in Samba Red Fluff, $100

Available beginning Nov. 11

The UGG® brand's holiday collection is available now for purchase at UGG.com, UGG® stores and select wholesale retailers nationwide.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg #UggLife

HI-RES CONTENT

Campaign photography, videos & product profiles credit: UGG®

Press Contact:

UGG®

Matty Magnin

PR Manager

Office: (212) 247-8552 x2772

Mobile: (917) 842-2391

matthew.magnin@deckers.com

UGG Holiday 2021 Campaign

UGG Holiday 2021 Campaign

UGG Holiday 2021 Campaign

UGG Logo (PRNewsFoto/The UGG Brand)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UGG