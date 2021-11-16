MikeWorldWide Deepens Leadership Bench, Hiring Jamie Kinder as Senior Vice President, Corporate Reputation & Issues Management

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the world's leading public relations agencies, today announced the hiring of Jamie Kinder as senior vice president in the firm's corporate reputation and issues management practice. Based in Florida, Jamie will work with all teams across practice areas and geographies under its one P&L model, as well as serve a key role in business development efforts.

"Under the corporate communications umbrella, Jamie has a wealth of experience and will serve our clients with battle-tested crisis communication strategy, combined with innovative implementation," explained Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "She will be a great addition to an already outstanding team, and a valuable mentor for MWW talent as we continue investing in their growth and success."

Kinder brings more than two decades of strategic and crisis communications, media relations and employee engagement experience with her. She began her career in politics, serving in The Clinton Administration, and went on to hold senior roles at TransMedia Public Relations and Synagro Technologies. Jamie has devised plans to increase public awareness of renewable resources, rebranded companies, led media relations campaigns for high profile litigation matters, and provided reputation counsel to several high-profile individuals and organizations, including Waste Management, Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate, Kemin Foods, AT&T and Celmatix.

"As the firm continues the strong growth trajectory of 2021, I look forward to enhancing our service offering by working with clients to appreciate that a reputational threat or unforeseen crisis should never be treated as one-off events. With a strong, integrated reputation management plan in place, companies can stick to running their business."

Jamie is one of many recent hires based outside the firm's traditional office locations, as part of its Flex Force approach, designed to empower talent with the work-life flexibility to excel personally and professionally. MWW's footprint expansion over the last year also includes Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, and San Francisco, among others.

About MikeWorldWide

Thirty-five years young, MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK. It prioritizes CorpSumerTM insights, cultural currency, and earned-worthy impact to create integrated programs that turn brands' reasons to believe into audiences' reasons to care. Because more than ever, Caring Counts.

MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

