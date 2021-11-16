Industry Titans Related Group And SH Hotels & Resorts Launch Baccarat Residences In The Heart Of Brickell The First-Time Collaboration to Deliver an Unparalleled Living Experience Inspired by the Revered French Luxury Company

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate and hospitality leaders Related Group (Related) and SH Hotels & Resorts – alongside the legendary Baccarat crystal company – have launched sales of Baccarat Residences Miami, located at the gateway of Brickell Avenue, in one of the last waterfront sites where the Miami River meets Biscayne Bay. Related's investment partner on the project is GTIS Partners, a leading real asset investment management firm with over $4 billion in gross assets under management in the United States and Brazil across a variety of real estate sectors. The 75-story high-rise will be crafted by the world's preeminent architects and designers – including Arquitectonica, Meyer Davis and Enzo Enea – to deliver the physical embodiment of bespoke excellence. Following an immensely successful whisper campaign, the property is now 60% reserved.

The breathtaking tower continues the legacy of sister property, Baccarat Residences New York, known as a beacon of five-star residential living. The collection of 318 flow-through tower residences starts at the 15th level and culminates at the top four floors with 8 dazzling penthouses, all with spectacular views of Biscayne Bay, the Miami River and the city's glittering skyline. An exclusive selection of 28 riverfront flats and duplexes anchor the tower to the waterfront promenade. The development is set for completion in 2025.

"The Related team has come to be known for pushing the boundaries of luxury living, and we're looking to do just that with Baccarat Residences Miami," said Jorge M. Pérez, CEO and Chairman for Related. "Baccarat Residences in New York showed the world true five-star living, and alongside our partners, Baccarat and SH Hotels & Resorts, we will push the bar even higher and deliver a tower unlike anything Miami has seen."

Created by decree from King Louis XV in 1764, Baccarat is renowned for unmatched craftsmanship, innovation and stunning design, surpassing the grand expectations of its illustrious clientele: from Czar Nicolas II and the queen of Thailand to Coco Chanel and Franklin D. Roosevelt. The company still operates and manufactures all its products in the picturesque town of Baccarat in the Alsace-Lorraine region of France.

"Baccarat is 'perfection,' perfection in crystal which we took as our mission in service. Baccarat also celebrates the beauty of light. There is no better place to celebrate light and beauty than Miami, a city that blazes in sunshine and celebrates arts and culture," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group and Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts. "Like New York, Miami is a booming metropolis with a captivating mix of neighborhood ecosystems. The vibrant destination is enjoying a lasting 'moment in the sun' due to its global ease of access, business-friendly political leadership, favorable tax structure, and healthy lifestyle benefits. These factors made Miami an ideal market."

The launch of Baccarat Residences Miami comes during a period of immense activity for the Miami real estate market, with nearly 1,000 daily transplants flocking to the state in search of lifestyle and tax benefits. Tech and financial firms have followed suit, spurring unprecedented growth for Miami, now one of the fastest growing metropolitan centers in the nation.

"Over the past few months alone, demand for condominiums has increased tenfold," said Jon Paul Pérez, President of Related. "The market is ripe for new condominium product, especially a tower of this immense caliber, offering the very best in location, design and service. These elements come together to make this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Design Worthy of Royalty

Envisioned by internationally recognized architecture firm Arquitectonica, Baccarat Residences Miami honors the French crystal company's storied over 250-year heritage, while simultaneously introducing a modern architectural marvel that pushes South Florida's design language forward. The tower's bold architectural identity is inspired by the etchings of Baccarat's most timeless crystal pieces, with its chiseled, glass façade creating an interplay of light that mirrors the glittering waters below.

World-renowned New York City-based designer Meyer Davis brings 18th century French design into the future by seamlessly integrating a sumptuous yet effortless aesthetic that's become synonymous with Miami. This marriage of traditional French design and Miami modern results in interiors that feel light, elegant and refined, with a color palette reflective of the Baccarat brand as well as the tower's surroundings. Upon arrival to the waterfront porte cochere, the mix of stunning design and unmatched sophistication cultivates a calm and comfortable atmosphere that transports residents away from daily life. Throughout the lobby and common areas, ornate motifs, beautiful panel moldings, antique accent finishes, dramatic floor-to-ceiling curtains and handcrafted Baccarat chandeliers and stunning decorative pieces come together to create sumptuous environments worthy of the legendary French brand.

In Related fashion, the property is curated with a hand-selected collection of museum-quality art. Featuring works from masters like Julio Le Parc, Pavel Acosta, Anthony Goicolea, Eugenio Ampudia, Gene Davis, and Pierre Gonnord, the pieces engage in a dialogue with the luxurious designs to further transport residents to a world of opulence, perfection and exclusivity.

Collectible Residences

The expansive flow-through tower residences range from 1,336 to 3,820 square feet, each accessible by private elevators and dazzling panoramic views. For the buyers looking for a single-family-style experience, a collection of riverfront duplexes and sprawling penthouses are also available with up to 8,850 square feet of interior space.

All residences feature open-concept living areas with floor-to-ceiling windows and breathtaking water views framed by sparkling city lights. The gourmet kitchens are the homes' centerpieces, with stone-clad islands, custom Italian cabinetry and top-of-the-line Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances all open to the generous great rooms. The master bedroom features spacious, dual walk-in wardrobes, while the adjoining master baths awash in imported stone include both showers and free-standing bathtubs, dual expansive vanities and separate water closet rooms. Private terraces with glass railings provide a seamless indoor/outdoor living to round out the residential experience. For ease of ownership, the residences are delivered ready to be occupied with a selection of designer finishes.

Bespoke Amenities

Residents will enjoy a host of five-star amenities throughout five levels of the tower, expertly managed by SH Hotels & Resorts, that will be cohesive in essence but unique in design elements. From the moment of arrival through a lushly landscaped private entrance road to the elegant riverside porte cochere, the residents and their guests will be greeted by the solicitous doorman to the exquisitely appointed lobby. The property's state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center showcases the resort-inspired lifestyle, with comprehensive spa facilities – including a hammam, steam room and sauna – as well as the latest in cardio, strength training, yoga and meditation equipment curated by Anatomy. The on-site spa shop continues the dreamy experience, offering exclusive products from Le Mer.

The tower's entertainment offerings are equally exciting, boasting a Clubroom with bar and billiards table, a private screening room with theatre-style seating, high-tech game room with well-appointed children's playroom, wine cellar with tasting room and a private dining room with Chef's kitchen. Catering to the remote work crowd, an executive lounge offers conference facilities and private workspaces, with high-speed internet throughout the building.

A full-service, on-demand beauty salon and barber adds to the convenience, while the on-site pet spa ensures furry residents also look their best. The Grand Salon serves as a glamorous setting for intimate events or moments of relaxation. The property will also feature a signature riverfront restaurant.

Outdoors, an expansive French-inspired pool deck features an infinity saltwater swimming pool, spa and adjacent cabanas overlooking the sparkling turquoise waters of Biscayne Bay and the Miami River, with vistas of the city skyline. This elevated outdoor experience also incorporates a pool café and bar, an orangery, formal gardens, and a private marina, offering residents on-demand reservations and access to the residences private yacht for ease of access to nearby riverfront eateries.

Swiss landscape architect, Enzo Enea, rounds out the tropical oasis with lush landscaping and meandering gardens. Offsite, residents gain Beach Club Membership to 1 Hotel South Beach, with privileges such as complimentary valet and beach services to the legendary sandy beaches of South Beach.

White-Glove Services

Following the tradition of service excellence set by its New York sister property, Baccarat Residences Miami will offer a concierge team wholly dedicated to supporting and even anticipating residents' every need. Whether arranging personal appointments, coordinating travel and transit or hosting an event at the Grand Salon, the aim is to keep residents at ease, whether at home or away. Additional five-star services include 24/7 tech and IT support, connections to top-of-the-line pet and child-care facilities, personal shopping and delivery management including grocery and pharmacy, fresh flower deliveries and access to Baccarat Gold Member privileges, which includes benefits at Baccarat Hotels worldwide.

Elevating the residential experience even further, residents will gain access to the Related Living app, developed exclusively for owners and residents of Related Group developments. Related Living will allow for on-demand and completely contactless communication to utilize all extensive services and amenities.

Fortune International Realty is the exclusive sales agency for Baccarat Residences Miami. For more information, please visit the onsite sales gallery at 444 Brickell Avenue, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33133 or call 786.432.2300.

ABOUT THE RELATED GROUP

Established in 1979, Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Since its inception, the privately held company has built, rehabilitated and managed over 100,000 condominium, rental and commercial units. The firm is one of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio in excess of $40 billion in 40 years.

The Related Group has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers and affordable properties – often in emerging neighborhoods that impact the lives of all demographics. The Related Group has redefined real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally while also sponsoring public art installations that enhance cities' global culture and streetscapes.

TIME Magazine named Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Related Group, Jorge M. Pérez, one of top 25 most influential Hispanics in the United States. Currently, The Related Group has over 70 projects in varying phases of development.

ABOUT SH HOTELS & RESORTS

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a mission-driven luxury lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach, Manhattan, Brooklyn, West Hollywood and Haitang Bay with projects under development in San Francisco, Nashville, Sunnyvale, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Toronto and Melbourne. SH Hotels & Resorts also operates Treehouse Hotel, a sister to the 1 Hotels brand, and Baccarat Hotels Resorts, a luxury brand that debuted its flagship property in March 2015 in New York, with projects under development in Doha and Bordeaux. SH Hotels & Resorts properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and forward-thinking hotel brands in the world—a brand, a cause, and a platform for change.

ABOUT BACCARAT HOTELS & RESORTS

Baccarat Hotels & Resorts launched in 2015 in New York, the first hotel and global flagship for the more than quarter century old Baccarat crystal brand. Directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art and steps away from Fifth Avenue's legendary shopping, the 114 exquisitely appointed guest rooms & suites designed to delight the senses with lavish finishes and artisanal attention to detail. The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty: kings and queens, sultans and tsars, moguls and modern-day stars. Its glittering objets d'art are defined by their elegance and authenticity, used throughout the most sumptuous repasts and celebrations of life. Baccarat is translating its essence into contemporary culture, while still paying homage to its history. Baccarat Hotel New York has earned the prestigious Forbes Five Star and AAA (American Automobile Association) Five Diamond Awards. The brand currently has projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Macau, Florence and Bordeaux. For more information, visit www.baccarathotels.com.

ABOUT GTIS PARTNERS

GTIS Partners is a leading real asset investment and development firm headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Paris and Munich. The firm was founded in 2005 by Tom Shapiro and is managed by President Tom Shapiro and Partners Josh Pristaw, Rob Vahradian, João Teixeira, Thomas Feldstein and Amy Boyle. The firm manages over $4 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as renewable energy infrastructure and opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 130 assets across 40 unique markets including growth areas such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Southeast and Central Florida and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real assets private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, hospitality and renewable energy investments. Marquee assets in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel.

For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

