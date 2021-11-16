Geek+ sets up ASEAN headquarters in Singapore

To enhance its regional service capabilities and facilitate the transition towards Logistics 4.0

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is proud to announce the opening of a new office in Singapore, facilitating the transition to Logistics 4.0 in Southeast Asia. With its expanded presence in Singapore, Geek+ will leverage the country's vibrant technology community and strategic location to enhance regional expansion and accelerate the adoption of robotics automation in retail, e-commerce, apparel and other key industries

"As logistics is becoming one of the main challenges for enhanced competitiveness and cost control, we see many looking to automated solutions for the flexibility needed to grow and compete. AMRs are at the core of Logistics 4.0." Alvin Yap, Sales Director of Geek+ Southeast Asia & India, says. "With full team support in Singapore, we will provide the most effective solutions that enable affordable, efficient, and safe logistics processes in warehousing and manufacturing."

Southeast Asia has experienced rapid growth in e-commerce. Consequently, many businesses are now setting up headquarters in Singapore to access global connectivity, advanced infrastructure, and the abundance of logistics companies active in the region. With the launch of its new office, Geek+ enhances its service capabilities, tripling the number of employees based in Singapore. This will enable Geek+ to boost sales operations, solutions development, project management, onsite implementation, technical services, and system maintenance, meeting Singapore's ever-growing demand for smart logistics.

Alvin Yap adds, "Geek+ has over 15 successful cases in ASEAN countries, covering a wide range of industries from apparel retail chain store, express services, third-party logistics to automotive. We support global brands such as Decathlon to replicate their successful smart warehouses with Geek+ AMRs around the world, including 3 automated warehouses in Asia. With our experienced team and technologies advantages, we aim to lead ASEAN countries to a logistics revolution."

The opening follows the recent launch of the Geek+ Singapore innovation center, a facility dedicated to R&D for the international logistics market. At the innovation center, engineers and technicians have the tools to do simulations and tests, develop customized AMR robot solutions, and improve its algorithms. It represents Geek+'s commitment to provide innovative solutions that meet customers' needs and to continuously explore the possibilities of AI and robotics for logistics.

With a full range of products and solutions from picking and sorting, to moving, and its latest Tote-to-Person RoboShuttle®, Geek+ is an AMR leader at the forefront of the smart logistics revolution. With the opening of its new office and innovation center, Geek+ continues to strengthen its capabilities and to advocate a sustainable global supply chain that helps customers across industries transform in the intelligent era.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and more than 20,000 robots sold worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: www.geekplus.com

