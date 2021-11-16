Galen College Of Nursing Helps Address Nursing Shortage With New Campus in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States, continues its mission to expand access to quality nursing education with the announcement of a new campus in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Miami, FL, Austin, TX, and Nashville, TN, this is the fourth new campus opening since Galen joined HCA Healthcare in 2020 to become the premier destination for those interested in pursuing nursing careers while helping the nation's increasing nursing workforce needs.

The new 35,000 square-foot campus features resources designed to elevate the student experience and prepare future nurses to enter the field. Solely focused on nursing education, Galen prepares a diverse population of students to become nurses who deliver quality, compassionate care. The state-of-the-art facility also features advanced patient simulation labs and classroom environments designed to encourage practice-based learning. Galen's student support model has helped thousands of graduates enter the profession with consistently high NCLEX pass rates.

"We are thrilled to bring our 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses to the community and look forward to providing new opportunities to those called to nursing in the Richmond area," said Mark Vogt, Galen's Chief Executive Officer. Continued Vogt, "At Galen, we are uniquely positioned to help expand the pipeline of qualified nurses in Richmond and are committed to helping stem the nursing shortage threatening the delivery of quality care across the country."

Jan Gannon, HCA Healthcare Capital Division Chief Nurse Executive, added, "We are excited to work with Galen to recruit future nursing graduates who will expand and enhance our community's workforce. With this Academic Practice Partnership, we are poised to provide the best education and patient care possible."

Located at 7300 Beaufont Springs Drive, the Richmond campus is designed to cultivate learning with advanced classroom and simulation technology mixed with collaborative and creative space. Created with students in mind, the campus environment reflects a high-quality education approach and an expression of commitment to students and the community at large. The Richmond campus will offer an Associate Degree in Nursing Program with two options, including:



Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN)

Licensed Practical Nurse to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge (LPN to ADN Bridge)

In addition, Galen offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development. With four quarterly enrollments per year, admission for the upcoming March 31, 2021 term is now in progress. Virtual and in-person admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or going online to galencollege.edu.



About HCA Virginia Health System

As the commonwealth's most comprehensive provider network, HCA Virginia Health System operates 14 hospitals, 27 outpatient centers, five freestanding emergency rooms and is affiliated with 3,000 physicians. The private hospital system is one of Virginia's largest employers, provides $105.7 million in charity and uncompensated care, and pays $88.9 million in taxes annually. HCA Virginia hospitals include Chippenham, Henrico Doctors', John Randolph, Johnston-Willis, Parham Doctors', Retreat Doctors', Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, LewisGale Hospitals, Reston Hospital Center, StoneSprings Hospital Center, and Dominion Hospital.

About Galen College of Nursing

Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs, to over 8,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY.; San Antonio and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay and Miami, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Richmond, VA; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master's degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen's multiple programs and nationwide campuses can be found here.

All references to "Company," "HCA" and "HCA Healthcare" as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

