GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Honors Champions of the Lung Cancer Community At the Simply the Best XVI Gala Patients, researchers, physicians, and caregivers honored at annual event

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (GO2 Foundation) honored leaders in lung cancer research and treatment, as well as dedicated lung cancer caregivers at its Simply the Best XVI Gala held November 13 in San Mateo, CA.

GO2Foundation for Lung Cancer (PRNewsfoto/GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer)

"We were so happy to safely come together at our re-imagined Gala to honor courageous survivors, caregivers, and the researchers and physicians who are continually improving outcomes and bringing hope and health to people with lung cancer across the globe. They are always the winners for their bravery and we simply could not do what we do without them," said Bonnie J. Addario, GO2 Foundation Co-founder and Board chair.

Awards presented at the Gala included:

The Dr. Fred Marcus Simply the Best Award: Amgen

Amgen was honored with this award for their work in science and biotechnology to develop innovative therapies to treat lung cancer and extend the lives of patients. Amgen has developed a number of cutting-edge lung cancer treatments that have proven to improve and extend life, including one approved by the FDA this year to treat non-small cell lung cancer with the KRAS g12c mutation.

Asclepios Award

Honoring pioneers in research in the fight to end lung cancer, this award was presented to Ray U. Osarogiagbon, MBBS, FACP, Chief Scientist; Director, Baptist Memorial Healthcare Corporation; Multidisciplinary Thoracic Oncology Program, Baptist Cancer Center and GO2 Foundation Scientific Leadership Board member.

A Breath Away From the Cure Award

Honoring individuals for excellence in oncology, early detection and coordinated treatment, this award was presented to Luis E. Raez, MD, FACP, FCCP, Medical Director & Chief Scientific Officer; Memorial Cancer Institute, Memorial Health Care System; Clinical Professor of Medicine; Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Florida International University and GO2 Foundation Scientific Leadership Board member.

Wind Beneath My Wings Caregiver Award

This year GO2 Foundation received 11 nominations for this award from patients, family, and friends and found they were all worthy of receiving the Caregiver Award which honors caring, compassionate people who go above the call of duty to care for a loved one facing lung cancer. Award recipients include:

- Vavaneen Lewis nominated by her daughter Judy Lewis Hench

- John Lewis Hench II, nominated by his wife Judy Lewis Hench

- Amy Hawk, nominated by her mother-in-law Joann Landskroener

- Larry Gershon, nominated by his wife Theyer Gershon

- Katarina Milicevic nominated by Laura Kolomejec Radish

- Pierre Onda nominated by his wife Heidi Nafman-Onda and friends Michelle Hills, Ron Fong, and Colleen Sturdivant

- Jide Tinubu nominated by Alicia Allen

- Julie Garavaglia nominated by her friend Diane Hura

- Heather Perry nominated by her husband Keith Perry

- Wayne Cheung nominated by Jacqueline McNamara

- Raymond Hall nominated by his daughter Summer Farmen

- Donald Lie nominated by Ron Fong and Colleen Sturdivant

This year's Simply the Best XVI Gala took place virtually from people's homes across the country and "Under the Stars" at an in-person, outdoor event where attendees gathered in a safe, socially-distanced environment and enjoyed an evening celebrating successes in lung cancer. The event was in the format of the drive-in movies with socially-distanced parking so everyone could be safe inside their cars with the option to be outdoors.

"Our Gala was not just about one night of celebration, it was an acknowledgement of all of the triumphs celebrated day in and day out by people with lung cancer, patient advocates, and healthcare providers who continually strive to overcome this disease," said Laurie Ambrose Fenton, GO2 Foundation Co-founder, President and CEO, "and we will all keep working together to prevail over lung cancer."

About GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. GO2 Foundation serves and listens to those living with and at risk for lung cancer to reduce stigma, improve quality of life and increase survival. They empower its community by helping people navigate the paths of early detection, diagnosis and treatment. Insights allow GO2 Foundation to improve care, amplify awareness, drive advocacy and lead research with the vision of doubling the five-year survival rate by 2025. For more information, visit https://go2foundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer