BetterMe Diabetic Meal Plans To Keep Blood Sugar Stable

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For World Diabetes Day, November 14th, BetterMe: Health Coaching is excited to present the Diabetic Meal Plans for two types of diabetes and a diabetes awareness campaign inside the app.

According to the CDC, people can prevent, delay, or reverse prediabetes and type 2 diabetes with simple lifestyle changes such as eating healthier and getting regular physical activity.

Although there's no known prevention for type 1 diabetes, it can be managed by following doctor's recommendations and living a healthy lifestyle.

According to the International Diabetes Foundation , approximately 463 million adults (20-79 years) are living with diabetes; by 2045 this number will rise to 700 million. Among those with the condition, (232 million) are undiagnosed.

In order to contribute to the fight against diabetes, we created meal plans for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Our meal plans are based on the Diabetes Plate Method recommended by the American Diabetes Association.

This method suggests plating foods as follows:

Half the plate of non-starchy vegetables

One-quarter of the plate with lean proteins

One-quarter of the plate with carbohydrates

Using this method, you can create diabetes-friendly meals without the hassle of counting, calculating, weighing, or measuring. BetterMe's diabetic meal plans consist of healthy foods that are recommended for the prevention or management of diabetes. As always, when you chose a diet or meal plan, make sure to consult with your doctor and stick to their professional advice.

Diabetic Meal Plans will be available in the BetterMe: Health Coaching app on November 12th, 2021.

These features will be available in English, German, Chinese, French, Italian, Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese.

