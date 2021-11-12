Sarasota MRI - Notice of Data Privacy Event

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In late July 2020, Sarasota MRI was made aware of an issue involving a misconfiguration on one of its servers through a communication from a third-party security company unaffiliated with Sarasota MRI. Sarasota MRI immediately commenced an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the issue. Sarasota MRI determined that the server in question was no longer being used and the data was migrated to a different server. Additionally, Sarasota MRI's investigation determined that although there was no evidence of unauthorized access to the server, it could not conclusively rule out unauthorized access to information present on the server during the window of time when the misconfiguration was in place.

As such, Sarasota MRI reviewed the information potentially impacted and to whom the information relates. While the investigation did not confirm that individuals' protected health information was specifically accessed without authorization, Sarasota MRI is providing individuals with notice of this incident whose information was present on the server. Sarasota MRI also notified the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Office for Civil Rights and relevant state authorities. Individuals who have questions about this incident can contact our dedicated call center at 855-675-3148, between 9 am - 9 pm Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, except holidays.

Sarasota MRI encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Sarasota MRI is providing potentially impacted individuals with contact information for the three major credit reporting agencies, as well as providing advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on their credit files. The relevant contact information is below:

Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-766-0008 www.equifax.com Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-680-7289 www.transunion.com

Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.

SOURCE Sarasota MRI